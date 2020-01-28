Hamburger Stand Offering Delicious Game Day Delights Worthy of a Touchdown Dance

"Our Mini Corn Dogs are one of our most popular food items and are definite fan favorites," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "Our menu is brimming with delicious food choices that would make great additions to any party."

Hamburger Stand also offers delectable Tastee-Freez desserts like sundaes, shakes and floats that promise to sweeten any game day experience. To find the nearest Hamburger Stand, visit www.hamburgerstand.com.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand (http://www.hamburgerstand.com) prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

