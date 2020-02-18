Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces Dates Of Its 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that it will release 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 to discuss its results.

Conference Call: Thursday, February 27, 2020 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone: (833) 241-4258 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-4209 (International)

Conference ID: 9492477

(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

The conference call will also be webcast live over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and The Kitchen Collection, LLC. Hamilton Beach Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. On October 15, 2019, the Company announced that Kitchen Collection's retail operations would be wound down and all of its retail stores closed as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

