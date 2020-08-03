Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces Dates Of Its 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) will release 2020 Second Quarter financial results and file its Second Quarter 10-Q after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. To register for this conference call, please use the following link:

Participant Access:

Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1748687

After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry. Registration is open throughout the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a day in advance or a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The conference call will also be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston® field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir® air purifiers, and BrightlineTM personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com .

