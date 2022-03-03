HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES DATES OF ITS 2021 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

GLEN ALLEN, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that it will release its 2021 fourth quarter financial results and file its 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022, to discuss its results.

Conference Call: Thursday, March 10, 2022 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone: 844-200-6205 (US) or 929-526-1599 (all other locations)

Access Code: 680018

(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

The conference call will also be webcast live over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir® and Brightline® personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, and CloroxTM air purifiers. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Through a partnership with HealthBeacon, Hamilton Beach is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the US and Canada under the brand name Hamilton Beach Health®. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

