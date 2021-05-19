Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Increases Dividend By 5%

GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) has approved a 5% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the quarterly amount from $0.095 per share to $0.10 per share.

The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston®, TrueAir®, and Brightline™ personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Related Links

http://www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com

