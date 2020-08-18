Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In 11th Annual Midwest Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that Gregory H. Trepp, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michelle O. Mosier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and R. Scott Tidey, Senior Vice President, North America Sales and Marketing, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., will participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be held virtually on August 26-27, 2020.

The Company's presentation, which will be prerecorded, will be webcast and is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on August 26. The presentation can be accessed through the Midwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com .

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston® field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir® air purifiers, and BrightlineTM personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

IDEAS Investor Conferences are sponsored by a group of buyside companies for the benefit of regional investment communities. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

