HAMILTON BEACH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company - HBB

NEW ORLEANS, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 21, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

If you purchased shares of Hamilton Beach and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hbb/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 21, 2020 .

Hamilton Beach and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws.

On May 11, 2020, pre-market, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 1Q20 10-Q due to "certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary" and that its "Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation" regarding "the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary."

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

