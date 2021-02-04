Hamilton Jewelers' Donna Bouchard Assumes New Role As Senior Vice President - Specialty Business As Firm Doubles Down On Products And Solutions For Corporate And Institutional Clients

PRINCETON, N.J. and LANGHORNE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Jewelers is pleased to announce that Donna Bouchard, the company's former Vice President of Advertising and Community Relations, has been appointed to a new role as Senior Vice President – Specialty Business. Ms. Bouchard will oversee Hamilton's Insignia business and its Specialty Gifts business as one combined division focused on providing the best in products and services to corporate businesses, non-profit organizations, heritage societies, and academic institutions.

Hamilton's Specialty Business Division brings the best of Hamilton's quality and service pedigree to corporate and institutional customers, focusing on turnkey solutions for client gifting, employee recognition programs, and sales and service awards. The division's capabilities also include providing made-in-America insignia jewelry, pins, ribbons, and regalia to clients including police and fire organizations, military institutions, ancestral societies, and many more. Located in historic Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Hamilton's Specialty Business Division employs full-time customer service representatives and dedicated account managers to assist with every need of Hamilton's customers.

Ms. Bouchard is well-known to the greater Mercer County business community, having a lengthy tenure at Hamilton Jewelers leading Hamilton's Business Gifts and Insignia divisions prior to their combination into the Hamilton Specialty Business Division. She was most recently recognized by the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce as a Champion for Business in October of 2020. "Donna's years of experience serving Hamilton's corporate and non-profit clients allow her to truly understand their unique needs and create successful custom programs for them," said Hank Siegel, President and CEO of Hamilton. He continued, "our corporate, ancestral, and institutional clients deserve tailored solutions for their individual requirements. Hamilton is well-positioned to continue providing those services through our Specialty Division, and Donna is the expert we can count on to ensure these clients receive Hamilton's expertise, attention to detail, and enduring value that are hallmarks of our brand."

Donna Bouchard began at Hamilton in 2001 in the Marketing Department and helped the brand grow its reputation for quality, integrity, and expertise that it enjoys to this day in the jewelry industry and with consumers. She took over the original Hamilton Insignia and Hamilton For Business Divisions in 2011 and has overseen their expansion throughout the years. "Donna is the perfect person to help us refresh and re-launch our Specialty Business offerings with a renewed focus and energy" said Andrew Siegel, Hamilton's Chief Operating Officer. "She has experience in this incredibly important work that Hamilton does for our corporate clients, and also has her incredible marketing background to help introduce new businesses, organizations, and societies to the Hamilton way of distinctive service and quality products."

Of the opportunity, Bouchard said "after 20 years of understanding and cultivating client relationships with Hamilton, this is an exciting new opportunity to grow another important channel of distribution in the business sector. The growth potential is significant when considering Hamilton's brand equity and existing reach around the globe. I'm thrilled to be taking on this role to further expand our Specialty Business Division to new markets and demonstrate that our capabilities go far beyond fine jewelry and timepieces."

About Hamilton Jewelers and Hamilton Specialty Business

Hamilton Jewelers is a family-owned and operated firm, founded in 1912, with locations online, in Princeton, NJ and Palm Beach County, FL. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonjewelers.com. Hamilton's Specialty Business Division handles turnkey gifting, recognition, and insignia solutions for corporate, non-profit, heritage, and academic organizations. The division is headquartered in Langhorne, PA, and can be found online at www.hamiltoninsignia.com and www.hamiltonforbusiness.com.

