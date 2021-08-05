Hamilton Lane to Participate at UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 10, 2021

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced that Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives, will be participating in a fireside chat at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:00pm ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Hamilton Lane's Shareholders page or by clicking here.

For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast of the event, a replay will be available on Hamilton Lane's Shareholders page shortly after the presentation for a period of one year.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 475 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $757 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $92 billion in discretionary assets and $665 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2021. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

