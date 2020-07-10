Hamilton-Selway Fine Art Announces Upcoming July Auction, Summer Sights
LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the sweeping success of Hamilton-Selway Fine Art's inaugural online auction last month, the gallery is pleased to announce the second round of unparalleled art market excitement in its upcoming July auction, Summer Sights: hsfaauctions.com. Pre-registration is open now for live bidding to begin July 14th. Pulling from the brilliant roster of masterful Pop and Contemporary artworks collectors have come to expect from Hamilton-Selway, the gallery's second online auction includes works from the likes of Francis Bacon, Jeff Koons, Helen Frankenthaler, and the late Christo. The auction platform is one of the most enthralling manifestations of the market, providing the thrill of real-time purchase alongside structural assurances for the best possible price points — but at Hamilton-Selway we go even further, recasting the norms of larger art auction houses in drastically reducing buyer premiums to less than a quarter of our competitors'. It's just one example of Hamilton-Selway's focus on making accessible the most robust, market-tested, blue-chip artwork exclusively for our clients.
Our second auction, Summer Sights offers a revelry of post-war styles and approaches ranging from the brooding exactitude of Vija Celmins to the celebratory daring of Andy Warhol to the fresh irreverent mashups of Mr. Brainwash, all together in an intoxicating Saturnalia of sumptuous visual delight. We continue to encourage the gallery's most committed patrons to register for the excitement early, beat the rush, and place bids on these museum-grade works. Join us online next week for Midsummer Sights, our second auction in what is proving to be a series beloved by connoisseur and gallerist alike.
For more information about the auction, art, and artists, or for general press inquiries please visit our website: www.hamiltonselway.com
Additional works available by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Bambi, Jim Dine, Julian Opie, Gerhard Richter, Robert Rauschenburg, Kenny Scharf, Robert Longo, Alex Katz, Roy Lichtenstein, Ed Ruscha, Robert Indiana, Andres Serrano, Donald Sultan, Ellsworth Kelly, David Hockney, Alexander Calder, Brad Howe, Olmo Rios, Sam Francis, Harland Miller, Damien Hirst, and Raymond Pettibon.
Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is an internationally prominent gallery specializing in Pop Art limited edition prints and paintings.
