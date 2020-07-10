Hamilton-Selway Fine Art Announces Upcoming July Auction, Summer Sights

Our second auction, Summer Sights offers a revelry of post-war styles and approaches ranging from the brooding exactitude of Vija Celmins to the celebratory daring of Andy Warhol to the fresh irreverent mashups of Mr. Brainwash, all together in an intoxicating Saturnalia of sumptuous visual delight. We continue to encourage the gallery's most committed patrons to register for the excitement early, beat the rush, and place bids on these museum-grade works. Join us online next week for Midsummer Sights, our second auction in what is proving to be a series beloved by connoisseur and gallerist alike.

For more information about the auction, art, and artists, or for general press inquiries please visit our website: www.hamiltonselway.com or contact Ron Valdez at 310-657-1711 [email protected]

Additional works available by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Bambi, Jim Dine, Julian Opie, Gerhard Richter, Robert Rauschenburg, Kenny Scharf, Robert Longo, Alex Katz, Roy Lichtenstein, Ed Ruscha, Robert Indiana, Andres Serrano, Donald Sultan, Ellsworth Kelly, David Hockney, Alexander Calder, Brad Howe, Olmo Rios, Sam Francis, Harland Miller, Damien Hirst, and Raymond Pettibon.

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art

8678 Melrose Avenue

West Hollywood, CA 90069

310-657-1711

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is an internationally prominent gallery specializing in Pop Art limited edition prints and paintings. For more than 24 years, their client list has included esteemed members of the Hollywood community, billionaire investors, Academy Award winning actors, and people of all walks of life who simply love art.

Twitter: @hamiltonselway

Facebook: Hamilton-Selway Fine Art

Instagram: hamiltonselwayfineart

www.hamiltonselway.com

SOURCE Hamilton-Selway Fine Art

