Hamilton-Selway Fine Art closes an unforgettable year with unique offerings from our fourth online auction, Holiday Treasures: The Love You Need

Our fourth auction title takes its cue from a sumptuous painting we will highlight in our newsletter later this month by gallery favorite Mickalene Thomas. We are thrilled to auction her brilliant work, and the art of her contemporaries such as Julian Opie, KAWS, Harland Miller, and Damien Hirst, alongside their forerunners like the gods of Pop Art, Andy Warhol (the man behind the iconic Marilyn Monroe II.26 1967 pictured above), Roy Lichtenstein, and Keith Haring; Neo-Dadists Robert Rauschenberg and Jim Dine; and Abstract Expressionists Helen Frankenthaler and Sam Francis just to name a few.

The gallery crafted a special catalogue for our final 2020 auction in line with our patrons' impeccable tastes, knowing that each of us can use a lift this winter

For a full list of auction items sign into our auction page visit www.hsfaauction.com. Register now to join the bidding next week for these impeccable works of creative genius.

Auction runs December 15th-29th.

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art, West Hollywood, CA

8678 Melrose Avenue

West Hollywood, CA 90069

310-657-1711

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is an internationally prominent gallery specializing in Pop Art limited edition prints and paintings.

For more information about the auction or for general press inquiries please visit our website:

www.hamiltonselway.com or contact Ron Valdez at 310-657-1711 / [email protected]

Twitter: @hamiltonselway

Facebook: Hamilton-Selway Fine Art

Instagram: hamiltonselwayfineart

SOURCE Hamilton-Selway Fine Art

Related Links

https://hamiltonselway.com

