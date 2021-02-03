Hamilton Zanze Aquires Portland Multifamily Community

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) has acquired the 175-unit ArLo Apartments community in Portland, Oregon.

The purchase marks the firm's sixth acquisition in the Portland market. The community, newly built in 2019, is in immediate proximity to Interstate 5 and North Interstate Avenue, providing access to Downtown Portland, Vancouver, WA, Portland International Airport, and major regional employers.

The ArLo Apartments range from 367 to 1,100 square feet in size. Each unit is appointed with modern fixtures and finishes, and a large amount of bright, natural light. The ArLo Apartments property was built in 2019 and includes several desirable amenity spaces, such as this multi-purpose game room.

"ArLo provided an excellent opportunity to buy a brand-new property in a great submarket from a great developer," said David Nelson, managing director of acquisitions for Hamilton Zanze. "We believe the property's contemporary vintage, amenity package, and prime location in the inner East Side will provide our residents with the quality of life desired in Portland's urban core. We are excited about our continued growth in this region."

ArLo was 99.0% occupied at purchase. The community is located at 6015 N Interstate Ave in the desirable Northwest Portland submarket, approximately 10 minutes from Downtown Portland. The 175 units range from 367-1,100 square feet with 11 different floor plans. Community amenities include a rooftop lounge and terrace, game room, fitness center, and co-working lounge.

HZ's capital improvements plan includes installing smart rent, lock and door repair, adding a dog park, and landscaping enhancements. Additionally, management of the property has also been transitioned to HZ affiliate Mission Rock Residential.

To learn more about ArLo Apartments, please visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/or/portland/arlo/.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $4.8 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 90 properties (21,536 units) across 15 states and 27 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Marshall

504.644.7335

[email protected]

SOURCE Hamilton Zanze

Related Links

http://www.hamiltonzanze.com

