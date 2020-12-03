Hamilton Zanze Sells Bradford Pointe Apartments in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze sold Bradford Pointe Apartments in Austin, TX on November 24, 2020. The transaction marks the company's seventh sale in Austin since 2014.

"Austin continues to gain momentum from the number of tech companies establishing headquarters in the metro," said Anthony Ly, director of dispositions at Hamilton Zanze. "The sale of Bradford Pointe capitalized on this continued momentum. We are delighted with how smooth this transaction played out and the great outcome for our investors."

Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments, based in San Francisco and operating nationally, has sold the Bradford Pointe Apartments. The Bradford Pointe property marks the firm's 7th disposition in the Austin market.

The firm purchased the garden-style property in 2015. During their ownership, Hamilton Zanze improved resident amenities, repaired retaining walls and asphalt, installed a dog park and community garden, and added an Amazon package hub to improve leasing efforts and increase rental rates. At the time of sale, Bradford Pointe was 95% occupied.

Bradford Pointe was built in 1984 and is located at 11701 Metric Boulevard. The property comprises 264 one- and two-bedroom units averaging 638 square feet. Units feature upgraded appliances, wood-style flooring, resurfaced countertops, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Select units include private patios or balconies, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a clubhouse and fitness center, two swimming pools and a hot tub, outdoor kitchen, iMac business center, and playground.

Bradford Pointe is located in the North Central Austin submarket of the Austin metro area 11.5 miles (16-minute drive) north of Downtown Austin, providing direct access to major employers, entertainment, and The University of Texas at Austin. Despite stay-at-home orders brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the metro economy has started to rebound as unemployment rates continue to decrease. Occupancy in the submarket registered 94.5% and demand in the Austin metro outpaced supply 13,484 units to 12,021 units as of Q3. Austin saw population growth of 14.7% from 2014 to 2019, the second-fastest growth rate in the nation. After the effects of the pandemic subside, economic and job growth are projected to continue in the metro.

