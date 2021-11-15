Hamilton Zanze Sells Multifamily Community in Baltimore Metro

BALTIMORE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint venture between San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze and a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald is pleased to announce the sale of The Quarters at Towson Town Center in the desirable Towson/Hunt Valley submarket of Baltimore, Maryland. The firms purchased the property in 2018 and the sale closed on November 10, 2021. The Newmark team of Christine Espenshade and Robert Garrish represented sellers at acquisition and disposition.

The Quarters at Towson Town Center apartment community recently traded hands. The 430-unit community includes one, two, and three-bedroom residences with a large collection of amenities.

During their ownership, Hamilton Zanze completed numerous exterior improvements and landscaping improvements, and renovated 100 units with new countertops, appliances, and hardware to improve leasing efforts and increase rental rates.

"Since purchasing the property in August 2018 we implemented proactive asset management and completed value-add renovations, which kept occupancy above 94%, even throughout 2020, and ultimately positioned the property for a profitable exit for investors," said Anthony Ly, director of dispositions at Hamilton Zanze.

"The profitable sale of The Quarters at Towson Center was a direct result of understanding the property's location, situated in the heart of the growing Towson market, and capitalizing on increased demand for institutional-quality multifamily assets," said Chris Milner, Head of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Management.

The Quarters at Towson Town Center was built in 2009 and is located at 900 and 960 Southerly Road in Towson. The property comprises 430 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units averaging 1,111 square feet. The community has a resort-style pool and spa, two fitness centers, two club rooms, private courtyards with barbecues, business center, and garage parking.

The Quarters at Towson Town Center is in the Towson/Hunt Valley submarket of the Baltimore metro area. The community is in Central Townson near two highways providing access to local and regional areas of interest in and around Baltimore. The Towson Town Center, one of the largest indoor shopping malls in the state, is adjacent to the property. Baltimore is Maryland's second-largest job center and the largest U.S. seaport in the Mid-Atlantic. The city is home to Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Hospital, two of the metro's largest employers.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $5.3 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 99 properties (21,995 units) across 15 states and 28 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

ABOUT CANTOR FITZGERALD, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 75 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Cantor Fitzgerald is a leading SPAC sponsor, having completed multiple initial public offerings and announced multiple business combinations through its CF Acquisition platform. For more information, please visit www.cantor.com.

