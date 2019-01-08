Hamlet Homes Celebrates The First Of Five Model Home Grand Openings In 2019 At Muirhouse Community In Taylorsville, UT

The new community is located just off Bangerter HWY and will feature 87 townhomes with 2 available floorplans – The Hastings and The Denton. Features of the new community include a future walking trail, enclosed dog park, and open space for homeowners to entertain, play, and BBQ. Hamlet Homes is now selling Phase I of the community.

"Muirhouse is the first of five neighborhood grand openings Hamlet Homes will celebrate this year and we are very excited about this one, as it is in a great location with an amazing community planned for homeowners who live here," stated Barry Gittleman, President and COO of Hamlet Homes.

"Taylorsville is excited to welcome Hamlet Homes to our community. The Beautiful Muirhouse Community provides a brand-new option for housing in our city. Hamlet Homes is a great partner and brings quality, value, and enhances our sense of community in Taylorsville," said Kristie S. Overson, Mayor, City of Taylorsville.

The new Model Home also includes a Hamlet Homes Sales Center where homebuyers can view floorplans, home elevations, site locations, pricing, and personalization and color selections, making it easy to select and purchase a brand-new townhome at Muirhouse.

Hamlet Homes has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters to host a donation drive, making it easy for their customers to take part in something important while touring new townhomes. Hamlet Homes is encouraging event and model homes guests to do their spring cleaning early and bring bags of donations to the Muirhouse grand opening event. All donations support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, who accepts donations of clothing, books, and toys. For every donation made, our guests will get to choose a Valentine's bag that may contain a variety of candy, prizes, or gift cards.

Hamlet Homes is excited to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, as they feel very close to this organization. The company has a deep, personal connection, having employees and partners that are or have been a big brother and big sister. Phil Mosher, Hamlet Homes VP of Sales was matched with his little brother, Nathan, over 20 years ago. Mr. Mosher noted, "Although we graduated from the program when Nathan turned 18, we continue to be good friends and I recently had the privilege of attending his wedding. I couldn't be prouder of Nathan as he has overcome numerous obstacles through determination and persistence. Having had the opportunity to be his Big Brother and to witness his strength and growth has been one of the greatest highlights of my life."

Brandi Jolley, Chief Development Officer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah says, "Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah is so appreciative of Hamlet Homes. In 2018, BBBSU supported mentoring relationships for 1,309 Utah youth. This wouldn't be possible without community support like this great event. Thank you!"

Nate Di Palma, the Owner and President of Hamlet Homes' Advertising Agency, Concept Marketing, also has a close connection to Big Brothers Big Sisters. In 2018, he was awarded Rookie Big Brother of the Year for his outstanding commitment to his Little Brother. "Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization very near and dear to my heart. I am proud to participate in a way that I hope makes a difference," he remarked.

Hamlet Homes is committed to the communities in which it builds homes: to the people, to the quality of its homes, and to the community and programs that surround it. Each community opening is partnered with a community partner, in hopes that we can make a difference while celebrating milestones.

ABOUT HAMLET HOMES

Hamlet Homes (www.hamlethomes.com) crafts quality, customer-oriented townhomes and single-family homes located in attractively designed neighborhoods in northern Utah. In addition, Hamlet is a leader of urban redevelopment, transit-oriented communities. Since the company's founding in 1994, Hamlet has built over 3,500 homes in 53 communities. The company is a proud recipient of many awards including the 2015 Green Business Award for Sustainable Business & Design from Utah Business magazine; Builder of Integrity Award from the Quality Builder Warranty Corporation in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2010; and in 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2007. Hamlet was awarded Utah's Best of State medal for residential construction. Hamlet has been a finalist in the National Housing Quality Awards as well as the recipient of the 2009 Governor's Quality Growth Award. Located in Murray City, Utah, Hamlet Homes is part of the Hamlet group of companies, which includes Hamlet Development and Hamlet Commercial.

Contact:

Tami Ostmark – Hamlet Homes

tostmark@hamlethomes.com

801-842-5360

Nate Di Palma – Concept Marketing

Nate@conceptmrk.com

(435) 994-2127

SOURCE Hamlet Homes

