Hamline University Announces George Floyd Endowed Scholarship

The George Floyd Endowed Scholarship is created in a new realization that what we used to perceive as a "healthy Minnesota" is not healthy for all. The scholarship, which will be available in the fall, will help Hamline students of color—by promoting access to education and access to change.

As Minnesota's first institution of higher learning, Hamline changes lives through our deeply-rooted commitments to our community. Hamline students include nearly half people of color. More than 40 percent are first-generation college students.

The Hamline community is committed to justice for all members of our society as we "do all the good we can" in the world.

To honor George Floyd's legacy with a gift to further the impact of his scholarship in educating African-American men and women at Hamline University, visit hamline.edu/GeorgeFloyd.

SOURCE Hamline University

hamline.edu

