NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its 170-year history of offering the Best, the Only, and the Unexpected, Hammacher Schlemmer introduces The Phone Charging Wallet, a wallet that supplies power to an Android or iOS device.

It has a removable 2,500 mAh battery that fits into a credit card slot for charging smartphones and tablets. The leather wallet has an expandable interior that stretches to accommodate up to 25 cards and 30 bills, and helps keep your identity safe from unauthorized scanning by blocking radio signals emitted by RFID chips. With a built-in USB charging cord and a Lightning adapter.

"There's nothing worse than needing to charge a device without an outlet or charger in sight," explained Hammacher Schlemmer's General Manager Nick DiMarco. "This unique gadget solves that problem by combining a rechargeable battery with a classic men's wallet."

The Phone Charging Wallet is available from Hammacher Schlemmer for $49.95. For more information about The Phone Charging Wallet, contact Trish Hammond at (847) 581-8987 or via e-mail at pr@hammacher.com .

About Hammacher Schlemmer

Hammacher Schlemmer is America's longest running catalog, offering the Best, the Only and the Unexpected since 1848. The company provides unique products that solve problems or represent the only one of their kind, and backs its products by a rather famous Lifetime Guarantee of Complete Satisfaction. Hammacher Schlemmer's innovative offerings are available through its catalog and online at www.hammacher.com.

