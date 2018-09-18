NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its 170-year history of offering the Best, the Only and the Unexpected, Hammacher Schlemmer introduces The Robocall Blocker, a device that blocks nuisance calls and prevents your phone from even ringing.

It connects to any landline and is pre-installed with a database of 5,000 numbers of the most notorious telemarketers and spam callers. If a nuisance caller not on the list gets through, the device has a red "Block Now" button that automatically ends the call and adds the number to its database of blocked callers. It has a 3" display, stores up to 6,500 numbers, and lets you edit the list in the event of an accidental block.

"There is nothing more bothersome than being interrupted by a telemarketer or spam caller," said Hammacher Schlemmer's General Manager Nick DiMarco. "This device helps stop it from ever happening again."

The Robocall Blocker is available from Hammacher Schlemmer for $89.95. For more information about The Robocall Blocker, please contact Trish Hammond at (847) 581-8987 or via e-mail at pr@hammacher.com .

