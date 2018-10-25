NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its 170-year history of offering the Best, the Only, and the Unexpected, Hammacher Schlemmer introduces The Two Story Inflatable Grinch, a giant outdoor inflatable that stands 18'-tall and greets Whos and guests.

Based on the 1966 animated classic, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the Grinch stands wearing his custom Santa Claus suit and holds an ornament that reads "Naughty or Nice". Ten C7 lights illuminate his interior while ten included stakes and four rope tethers prevent him from wandering up to Mt. Crumpit. A built-in 200-watt air blower inflates the Grinch in minutes and provides constant inflation. Made from tear-resistant polyester.

"Hammacher Schlemmer has always taken pride in offering unique Christmas decorations," said the company's General Manager Nick DiMarco. "This oversized lawn decoration embodies the spirit of the season with whimsical fun."

The Two Story Inflatable Grinch is only available from Hammacher Schlemmer for $399.95. For more information about The Two Story Inflatable Grinch, contact Trish Hammond at (847) 581-8987 or via e-mail at pr@hammacher.com .

About Hammacher Schlemmer

Hammacher Schlemmer is America's longest running catalog, offering the Best, the Only and the Unexpected since 1848. The company provides unique products that solve problems or represent the only one of their kind, and backs its products by a rather famous Lifetime Guarantee of Complete Satisfaction. Hammacher Schlemmer's innovative offerings are available through its catalog and online at www.hammacher.com.

