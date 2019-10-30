Hammer & Nails Reveals Aggressive Growth Plans for Home State of California

FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a men's grooming shop that provides haircuts and shaves as well as hand and foot care in a relaxed and refined environment, has announced the opening of five shops in California by the end of this year, with an additional 10+ scheduled to open throughout 2020. The fast-growing health and wellness brand plans to ramp up growth by focusing on a solid foundation of smart franchise operations, partnerships and tactical site selection. With an overarching goal to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025, Hammer & Nails has found tremendous success with its California locations and plans to open 100 of those shops in The Golden State.

Currently, California is home to five Hammer & Nails locations – Folsom, West Hollywood, Rancho Cucamonga, Laguna Beach and Echo Park – all which have thrived in their markets and played a key role in redefining what self-care looks like for men.

"The Hammer & Nails brand has truly discovered an untapped sector of the massive health and wellness industry – no one is delivering male-centered grooming services the way we are," said Aaron Meyers, president and COO of Hammer & Nails. "With five locations already operating in California, we have name recognition and established brand loyalty, so we are thrilled to be expanding to other parts of the state to share this concept with people who place focus on their self-care and wellbeing."

Upcoming California Openings

South Bay, CA – slated for November 2019

Roseville, CA – slated for December 2019

– slated for Silicon Valley, CA – slated for December 2019

Midtown Sacramento, CA – slated for January 2020

– slated for San Diego, CA – slated for January 2020

The first corporate-owned location opened in November 2013 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and gross revenues have since swelled. Guests feel welcome in new Hammer & Nails locations the moment they enter the shop and are greeted with a low-lit and luxurious atmosphere with dark wood and steel detailing, oversized leather chairs, personal TVs and noise cancelling headphones, and complementary beverages.

"At Hammer & Nails, the entire experience is not only the pinnacle of relaxation and pampering, but our hand and foot care yields health benefits, too," added Meyers. "Demand for our services is on the rise in California; more men are seeking out services we offer like manicures and pedicures because they understand the benefits behind the brand. Through meaningful partnerships with passionate, driven individuals, California will be the state that changes the narrative of self-care in the 21st century."

Hammer & Nails continues to seek qualified franchise partners in other targeted development areas throughout the state including San Diego, Los Angeles Beach Cities, Orange County, LA County, Ventura County, Sacramento County and the Bay Area to reach its goal of 100 additional locations in operation over the next five years. Alongside its domestic growth goal, the brand also plans to launch its international presence over the next three years, with eyes set on Canada, Australia and Western Europe for expansion.

An industry leader in the male grooming franchise space, Hammer & Nails has a first-to-market advantage in the ever-growing $21B male grooming industry. For more information about the Hammer & Nails franchise opportunity, visit www.hammerandnails-franchising.com.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts and shaves to every type of male. After offering a franchise opportunity in 2015, the brand awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about the brand, service offerings and locations, visit http://www.hammerandnailsgrooming.com/

