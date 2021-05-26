Hammer & Nails Signs Four Franchise Agreements to Expand the Grooming Shop for Men's Presence in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a men's grooming shop that provides haircuts, shaves, and hand & foot care in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere, is pleased to announce it has signed four new franchise agreements to expand the brand's presence in the Buckeye State. The first shop in Ohio sold out memberships in record time due to the overwhelming demand for men's grooming services. Franchisee Chris Guglielmi will open two new locations in Cleveland, and an additional investment group will also open two shops in Cincinnati.

Guglielmi plans to bring a Hammer & Nails location to the West side of Cleveland within the next five to six months with an additional location on the East side of town by Q2 2022. The investment group will start by bringing a Hammer & Nails location to the Indian Hills/Hyde Park area of Cincinnati by Q4 of 2021.

A jack of all entrepreneurial trades, Guglielmi has had a dream of being his own boss and running his own businesses since he was in high school. Creating jobs and opportunities for others to grow, learn and excel has always a driving force in Guglielmi's success. Stumbling across Hammer & Nails while at brunch in Cleveland, Guglielmi knew the company was on to something and instantly knew he had to bring more locations of the men's grooming salon to the area.

"The men's grooming concept is such an underserved niche market all across the country," said Guglielmi. "There's so much opportunity with Hammer & Nails and I am so excited to help spread awareness of the brand with my two locations in the Cleveland area. On a regular basis, a large amount of the men in Cleveland get a haircut every month and I'm looking forward to showing local men how a regular haircut experience can also be a relaxing, pampering one."

The Hammer & Nails experience coming to Cleveland and Cincinnati is unlike any other. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted for privacy and the interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, creating a relaxing vibe. Members are greeted by name, escorted to a luxurious oversized Bison leather chair, and handed a menu with complimentary beverages ranging from an ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, all included in the cost of the service. Shops have Direct TV, and every guest has a dedicated personal oversized device, remote and noise-cancelling BOSE headphones for entertainment during the visit.

"We couldn't be happier to have Chris and the new investment Group as Hammer & Nails franchise partners in Ohio," said, Aaron Meyers, CEO, Hammer & Nails. "Our presence in the state is growing larger by the day and we're looking forward to see the successes that these additional three locations will bring. We know with the brand's trend-setting atmosphere and unique service offerings, that these new shops are destined to become a staple in the Cleveland and Cincinnati communities."

With four new shops in the next two years, Hammer & Nails is that much closer to selling out franchise opportunities in the state of Ohio. Current markets still available for franchise opportunities include, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. For more information about Hammer & Nails franchise opportunities, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

