Hammer & Nails Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Deal to Bring Men's Grooming Shop to the Pittsburgh Community

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a men's grooming shop that provides haircuts, shaves and hand & foot care, in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere, is pleased to announce it has signed a three-unit franchise agreement with former sales executive Ronn Day in Pittsburgh.

While most people move to warmer climates as they approach retirement, Day did the exact opposite – he traded the sunshine and palm trees for a winter jacket and Steelers apparel when he moved across the country from Southern California last year. Pittsburgh immediately felt like home, with his family already living nearby and wife a Pittsburgh native. After immersing himself into the community, Day felt it was time to exit the corporate world after 35 years of fulfilling executive roles in sales and marketing to transition to a role that will service his new neighbors in Pittsburgh.

After the move, Day took some much needed down time to evaluate different business opportunities, which is when he discovered Hammer & Nails. He was immediately enamored by the men's grooming shop and began researching the franchise opportunity. Not only was Day impressed by the uniqueness of the business model – a membership experience where men could be completely comfortable enjoying a hand or foot service while getting their beard groomed – it also reminded him of an old-time men's club, but with a modern twist. In addition, he was interested in an opportunity with recurring revenue, and the membership model of Hammer & Nails provides that for an owner. While Pittsburgh has great barbershops, Day liked how Hammer & Nails goes the extra mile for its members to make the experience both personal and unique – and that's exactly what the Pittsburgh community is all about.

"I immediately knew after reviewing the franchise opportunity of Hammer & Nails that this is something I wanted to be a part of and bring to the Pittsburgh community," said Day. "I'm glad that the stigma surrounding men getting pedicures and manicures is falling by the wayside, and I look forward to Hammer & Nails becoming the neighborhood spot to go for not only grooming but a one-of-a-kind experience."

Day hopes to have his first location open by year's end, with the two other locations to open by the end of 2021. He is currently looking for locations in Wexford, Sewickley, East Liberty, Fox Chapel and Cranberry Township.

The Hammer & Nails experience coming to Pittsburgh is unlike any other. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted for privacy and the interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, creating a relaxing vibe. Members are greeted by name, escorted to a luxurious oversized Bison leather chair, and handed a menu with complimentary beverages ranging from an ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, all of which is included in the service cost. Shops have Direct TV, and every guest has a personal TV, remote and noise-cancelling headphones for entertainment during his visit.

"The men's grooming industry is booming and Ronn is joining our brand at a key moment of growth. We're excited to bring Hammer & Nails to the Pittsburgh community and we know with the brand's trend-setting atmosphere and unique service offerings, these new shops will surely become a community staple," said Nick Bertagna, Pittsburgh Area Developer and Westerville, OH franchisee for Hammer & Nails. "With Ronn's three Hammer & Nails locations, men in Pittsburgh will have never looked or felt better."

As Bertagna notes, Hammer & Nails has a strong future in Pittsburgh. The brand is looking to add two more shops around the Pittsburgh community with qualified franchisees, in addition to the three that Ronn will open. For more information about the Hammer & Nails franchise opportunity, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts and shaves to every type of male. After offering a franchise opportunity in 2015, the brand awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about the brand, service offerings and locations, visit http://www.hammerandnailsgrooming.com/

