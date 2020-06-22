Hammer Strength and BeaverFit Team Up for Unique Collaboration in Outdoor Performance Training

ROSEMONT, Ill. and RENO, Nev., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer Strength, a leader in performance strength training, and BeaverFit, the world leader in outdoor, portable and customized training solutions, announced today a collaboration to launch a unique, outdoor training and performance solution. The Hammer Strength Outdoor Box features a rugged performance training rig built around a convenient storage space that is large enough to accommodate various strength training equipment and accessories for outdoor training.

As fitness facilities focus their efforts on reopening safely, Hammer Strength and BeaverFit hope to ease the transition back to working out at the gym with greater access to industry-leading outdoor workout equipment. Outdoor workouts have become increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many facilities are seeking multi-use, outdoor solutions to continue to offer functional group training options to exercisers.

"Our collaboration with Hammer Strength is uniquely exciting, as it opens the door for commercial fitness facilities to benefit from the same durable, outdoor training solutions that the U.S. and NATO militaries have relied on for years," said Alex Roodhouse, BeaverFit's co-founder. "BeaverFit outdoor equipment has been tried, tested and proven in the most hostile climates around the world by the most demanding users, but has never been widely available to the general public. That changes today."

The Hammer Strength Outdoor Box is an all-in-one training center, custom-fabricated to anchor a training rig and store the equipment necessary for a full workout. It is designed specifically for outdoor use and utilizes galvanized steel tubing. The Outdoor Box has a variety of available features, including: up to eight barbell holders, flat bench storage, four adjustable shelves, three locations for mounting rigs, lockable storage, and custom branding options. The Hammer Strength accessory package will include bars, bumper plates, wall balls, kettlebells, battle ropes, bands, jump ropes and more.

"We are proud to partner with BeaverFit to develop an outdoor functional training solution to serve the needs of our customers, especially as the demand for outdoor workouts continues to grow," said Dan Wille, Global Vice President of Marketing and Product Development, Life Fitness. "The Hammer Strength Outdoor Box offers health clubs and athletic recreation facilities alike a multi-training center for outdoor workouts to improve performance and specific skills training. Our goal is to continue to support fitness facilities and exercisers with equipment that allows them to train like elite athletes – whether that be outdoors or inside."

Hammer Strength has been building athletes for more than 30 years. Not just elite athletes, but those determined to train like one. The Hammer Strength Outdoor Box, in partnership with BeaverFit, will continue Hammer Strength's mission of inspiring athletes and providing increased access to a wide range of functional and strength training workouts.

For more information on the Hammer Strength Outdoor Box, click here.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com .

About BeaverFit

BeaverFit was established in the United Kingdom in 2010 as the offshoot of a family bridge-building business - Beaver Bridges - and began with a simple functional fitness rig, custom-built for British SAS paratroopers. Gradually, BeaverFit exploded globally, quickly growing to be the worldwide leader in human performance solutions for American, British and allied military forces. Today, BeaverFit manufactures thousands of container gyms per year for military forces and designs and builds SOE solutions for special operations teams and supplies Fortune 100 corporations and major fitness clubs with unique indoor and outdoor training solutions. www.beaverfitusa.com

