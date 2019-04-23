Hammitt Los Angeles Debuts Handbag Collection With Hannah Godwin

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium accessories brand, Hammitt, is excited to officially announce its debut capsule collection with America's sweetheart and long-time friend of the brand, Hannah Godwin. As runner-up on season 23 of The Bachelor, Godwin stole the hearts of 'Bachelor Nation' fans and is a favorite to make waves on future Bachelor franchise spin-offs.

Hannah Godwin www.hammitt.com

For the first time, Godwin co-designed a limited-edition capsule collection of handbags, Hammitt x Hannah G, which will launch exclusively on Hammitt.com for spring 2019. The four-piece capsule collection reflects Godwin's keen eye for style, offering a mix of chic handbags that combine fashion with function. An edgy departure from Hammitt's classic styles, the bags feature chic materials and colors including black and grey tones, lizard printed leather, sparkly textures, gunmetal hardware and pink suede lining.

The highly covetable Hammitt x Hannah G. capsule collection features four silhouettes of handbags built for every woman's lifestyle:

The Dillon ($475) – a multi-functional crossbody bag that can be worn six different ways

– a multi-functional crossbody bag that can be worn six different ways The VIP ($295) – a stylish clutch that converts into a crossbody style

– a stylish clutch that converts into a crossbody style The Tony ($225) – the perfect little "it" bag in black leather with gunmetal hardware

($225) – the perfect little "it" bag in black leather with gunmetal hardware The Shane ( $295 )– a black leather backpack with gunmetal hardware

The Hammitt x Hannah G. collection is perfect for the 'It' girl who seeks ultimate ease without sacrificing style, allowing the Hammitt woman to seamlessly transition from day-to-night. "Hannah Godwin embodies everything Hammitt believes in: authenticity, kindness and a zest for life," shared Tony Drockton, Founder & Chief Cheerleader of Hammitt.

Each style will be available starting April 24th and will be sold exclusively online at Hammitt.com .

About Hammitt:

Visit Hermosa Beach, California, and you'll no doubt receive a warm welcome. Some staples along the coast never change - gorgeous views, near-perfect weather, and friendly faces abound. Spend an hour wandering on foot or biking along the sand, and you'll notice one more common thread: A whole lot of Hammitt bags. Years ago, there were no glimmering rivets to be seen in Hermosa Beach - or anywhere else across the country, for that matter. But after Stephenie Hammitt instinctually designed a unique clutch for her local get-together (and found friends begging for more during local gatherings), she passed the baton to Tony Drockton, who has led our team in building an unparalleled customer experience. His obsession for customers, craftsmanship and community created a following that extends far beyond the Southern California beaches. In our early days of home shopping parties, complete with vino, cheese and mutual friends, Hammitt's first muses helped clarify our core missions of long-term quality and day-to-day dependability. Still today, we listen carefully to these women, designing for their busy lifestyles and taking on causes near and dear to their communities - all while partnering with their favorite local retailers, all the way from the South Bay to NYC. These core focuses are more like obsessions, as they continue to drive every design, decision and dream at Hammitt HQ.

