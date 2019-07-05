Hammitt Los Angeles To Open Debut Store At South Coast Plaza

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium accessories brand Hammitt is excited to officially announce its upcoming retail debut at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California. Hammitt will join South Coast Plaza's renowned roster of premium brands in offering both Southern Californians and stateside visitors a cutting edge shopping experience.

Founded in 2008, Hammitt designs leather handbags seasoned with their signature rivet detail and industry-leading functionality. Beloved by celebrities including Jamie Chung, Candace Cameron Bure, Jaime King, and Hannah Godwin of The Bachelor franchise, Hammitt is quickly becoming a pop culture favorite.

Hammitt's offerings at South Coast Plaza will include their core line of classic clutches and crossbodies, as well as a selection of limited edition designs and in-store exclusives.

"We couldn't be more excited to open our doors at South Coast Plaza and get to spend some quality facetime with our Hammitt customers. We see this as an incredible opportunity to show the world what Hammitt is really all about: Our craftsmanship, our community and, of course, our customers," said Tony Drockton, Founder & Chief Cheerleader.

Drockton says he plans to spend ample time mingling at the store, greeting customers with surprise gifts and his signature Hammitt energy.

Renowned as a leading international shopping destination, South Coast Plaza is home to more than 250 prominent boutiques, critically acclaimed restaurants and the adjacent celebrated Segerstrom Center for the Arts. It is the West Coast's premier shopping experience, with its proximity to beaches and John Wayne Airport, customized concierge services, and unparalleled collection of diverse retailers.

About Hammitt: In 2008, Hammitt dreamt of radically redesigning the contemporary handbag experience. A small team of beach dwellers began carving out a new, customer-focused world: A world where form meets function, price integrity triumphs and lifetime promises reign supreme. With over 800 retail partners and a fervent hometown crowd, Hammitt has a reputation for unforgettable experiential retail and barrier-breaking customer service.

Social Media: Hammitt: @hammittla (Instagram + Twitter) || #FeelItLoveItHammitt | #Hammitt

South Coast Plaza Social: @southcoastplaza (Instagram, Facebook + Twitter) || #southcoastplaza | #SCPstyle

Press Contact:

Tracy Jankowski

tracy@hammitt.com

Cell: 310.666.7375

Meagan Westergaard

meagan@hammitt.com

Cell: 310.621.8099

SOURCE Hammitt

Related Links

https://www.hammitt.com

