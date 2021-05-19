Hammock Hotels app launches public beta, includes a new Vacation-Centric Social Media feature called "Beach Haus Social Wall"

Beach Haus Social Wall One of the most striking features of the new app is the ability to post Vacation Photography to share with other users and earn likes. The goal from the onset of development was to create a place where travelers from anywhere in the world can share the beauty Mother Earth has to offer. Hammock Hotels & Resorts hopes the Wall will create a focus on protecting Mother Nature, sharing happy moments with the world, and inspire a future generation of travelers.

This app is meant for people who LOVE to travel. The gift we have from Mother Earth is to explore places..."

Hammock Hotels CleanHarbour Initiative

Hammock Hotels & Resorts is committed to reducing the environmental impact and ensure a healthy Mother Earth. This app neatly fits into the Hammock CleanHarbour Initiative with the wall designed to share why Mother Earth needs to be preserved, valued, and enjoyed responsibly. The company will focus on further efforts for sustainable energy use.



"This app is meant for people who LOVE to travel. The gift we have from Mother Earth is to explore places of incredible beauty," says Rex Jariwala, COO, "and to make beautiful memories as well as connect with each, learn about new cultures, and to enjoy life. Our guests and Hammock Hotels treasure this deeply."

The Hammock Hotels & Resorts also features local weather information, StarNights Rewards, and the ability to contact a Booking concierge, among other features.



Travelers can visit GoHWW.com for more info and to book Hammock hotels at the lowest prices. The Hammock Hotels app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, today.

SOURCE Hammock Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.hammockworldwide.com

