Hammond Lumber Company Announces New Senior Leadership Team

"Our senior leadership team will help guide the company's overall mission and strategy. The collective talent of this team enables us to drive long-term growth while continuing to build on the family values that have helped us succeed over the past 67 years. Our updated organizational structure is a natural progression of the company's long-term growth strategy that ensures future success for generations to come. We are fortunate to have some of our industry's most experienced veterans on our team, as well as the pipeline of rising leaders in our future. Together, we will continue to build upon our culture with a strong foundation of family values, teamwork and customer centricity," said Mike Hammond, president and CEO of Hammond Lumber Company.

Hammond Lumber Company is the largest lumber and building materials retailer in Maine and the 25th largest ProSales dealer in the country. The company has seen record-setting sales growth in 2020 from a surge in home improvement projects due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hammond recorded $251 million in sales revenue in 2019. Hammond has 800 employees and 21 locations across Maine.

Based in Belgrade, Hammond has been a family-owned company since 1953. The family legacy continues to grow. Members of the Hammond family who are active in the day-to-day operations include Executive Vice President, Don Hammond; his son, Mike Hammond, president and CEO; and most recently, Mike's daughter Sadie Hammond, fourth generation of the family business and director of organizational development.

About Hammond Lumber Company

Hammond Lumber Company was founded in 1953 by Skip and Verna Hammond with a single sawmill. Today, the fourth generation family business carries a full line of building materials, millwork, kitchen/bath/flooring, home planning design centers and a quality manufacturer of eastern white pine sawing more than 6,500,000 board feet annually, and is one of the largest independent building material retailers in the northeast. Committed to workplace safety, the lumber company has received numerous accolades, including 2020 ProSales Dealer of the Year and the National Safety Council's 2019 Occupational Excellence Achievement Award. Learn more at www.hammondlumber.com.

