Hampshire Hills Selects FirstLight for Connectivity

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that Hampshire Hills Athletic Club has selected FirstLight to provide fiber-based Internet service for its entire complex, including Hampshire Dome.

Hampshire Hills is a sprawling athletic and wellness center located on 79 acres in Milford, New Hampshire. The 117,000-square-foot multi-recreational facility includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools and tennis courts, a Fitness Center, a summer camp, and numerous exercise offerings. The facility also includes a full restaurant, function center, day spa, and a physical therapy center affiliated with Elliot Hospital.

The club recently underwent a number of renovations that required high-speed, low-latency Internet, including the acquisition of 10 modern treadmills with personal video screens wired for Internet connectivity. Runners can access virtual running courses on the treadmill as well as compete with other runners online.

The club also installed 60 security cameras in its athletic club and the neighboring Hampshire Dome, a 94,000-square-foot air-supported structure housing sports fields, a track, and golf range.

"We are increasingly dependent on high-speed connectivity to offer the amenities customers require and to remain competitive," explains Tom Sapienza, Hampshire Hills Director of Operations. "Our members stream music as they work out, use wellness apps, and run on virtual courses, all of which require low-latency, reliable connectivity. We have members that use various quiet areas of the facility to work and need secure wi-fi."

The facility also hosts major events and functions, which require secure wi-fi and consume significant bandwidth, as well as summer camps with as many as 200 kids each day. The camera security system also requires significant bandwidth.

"The Hampshire Hills Athletic Club is a great example of how much our society relies on fiber connectivity – not simply for work and communication, but increasingly for health and wellness," says Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "Digital apps and health monitoring devices can be a life-changer, encouraging people to remain active and live healthier. FirstLight is excited to play a role in how Hampshire Hills is utilizing this new technology to the benefit of its clients."

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 20,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Hampshire Hills Athletic Club

Hampshire Hills Athletic Club is located in Milford, New Hampshire, and its members come from the surrounding communities of Southern New Hampshire, and neighboring towns including Amherst, Bedford, Hollis, and Brookline.

The facility includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools and tennis courts as well as sports fields, walking trails, a basketball gym, climbing wall, indoor tracks, yoga, Pilates, the Fitness Center, summer day camps and sports camps.

Hampshire Hills also includes The Hills Restaurant, The Cafe, The Event Center at Hampshire Hills, The Salon at Hampshire Hills, and Elliot Hospital Physical Therapy Center. The staff offers a vast array of sports, group fitness classes, and athletic training options.

To learn more about Hampshire Hills, contact:

Tom Sapienza, [email protected]

603-673-7123

