Hampton Builds on Bettering the Community with Opening of YMCA Health and Wellness Center

Adam Klutts, Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA's CEO says he is excited to grow the capacity of the Y's mission to serve more people. "This location will serve the Y's focus of improving the health and well-being of our region and will complement our other YMCA's located nearby and not duplicate or compete with programs offered there," says Klutts. "This Y, as with all of our locations, will be accessible and open to all."

The new Center is taking over space previously occupied by the Hampton Health & Fitness Center which closed its doors in December. "We are thrilled to have another YMCA location to serve the citizens in our community," says Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck. "When the previous fitness center closed, we heard from our constituents that this center was important to them. It is also an attractive amenity for businesses locating in the Hampton Roads Center office parks."

Programs will include chronic disease prevention and support, personal training, massage therapy, nutrition, weight-loss, innovative group exercise, and integrated health solutions for specific needs. "Sentara is thrilled to welcome the YMCA to our Sentara CarePlex Hospital campus," said Kapua Conley, President, Sentara CarePlex Hospital. "I look forward to our teams working together to create innovative programs and offerings to continue improving the health of our community."

The YMCA Health and Wellness Center is hosting an open house from March 18 through April 1st from 8:00 am until 6:00 pm where community members can tour the new facility, speak with staff and sign up to become a Y member. Any member joining during this period will have the joining fee waived, a savings of over $100 and receive a t-shirt and coffee mug. Members can begin using the facility on April 1, 2019.

The Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA is a cause-driven charity, strengthening communities on the Virginia peninsulas for over 120 years, through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across the Association, 18 facilities engage 50,000 + men, women and children — regardless of age, income or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve our community's health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The Peninsula Y has long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. pmymca.org

