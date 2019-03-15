Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Diego Airport Liberty Station, California Opens

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMountain Management and The Corky McMillin Companies are proud to announce the opening of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Diego Airport Liberty Station, California. The stunning hotel will be the newest addition to Hampton by Hilton, the global upper-midscale brand known for its commitment to providing unmatched guest service. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Diego Airport Liberty Station features 181 spacious rooms and offers travelers value-added amenities with the spirit of Hamptonality.

"At Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Diego Airport Liberty Station, guests will have a worry-free stay with comfortable spaces that are intuitively designed to feel familiar and inviting," said Jason Parks, general manager. "Hampton by Hilton guests can confidently expect quality accommodations backed by a satisfaction guarantee."

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Diego Airport Liberty Station is located at 2211 Lee Court San Diego, CA 92101, adjacent to the Spanish Landing and less than a mile from the San Diego Airport. The Nimitz Bridge connects the beautiful property to the heart of Liberty Station. Liberty Station encompasses 360 acres with numerous restaurants, parks, commercial offices, and one of kind shopping experiences. The hotel's thoughtful design package pays tribute to the rich history of the Liberty Station naval base, which served as one of the primary training stations for new recruits until 1997. The property features custom design décor, state of the art fitness center, one board room for small gatherings, and an outdoor pool.

Every Hampton by Hilton guest will enjoy the brand's signature free, hot breakfast with healthy options; On the Run™ breakfast bags; and free Wi-Fi in every room. Hampton continues to lead the pack in terms of guest experience, with guest happiness being the number one priority, backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee®.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Diego Airport Liberty Station is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 15 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Diego Airport Liberty Station or call +1 619-881-2710.

Read more about Hampton by Hilton at www.hampton.com and newsroom.hilton.com/hampton

ABOUT THE CORKY MCMILLIN COMPANIES

The Corky McMillin Companies was founded in 1960 by Corky McMillin and has enjoyed a legacy of commitment to quality homebuilding, land development and commercial projects for over 50 years. Over the last five decades, the company has built over 33,000 homes and developed 17 master-planned communities including Liberty Station, the well-recognized, award-winning redevelopment project in Point Loma, CA. For more information, visit www.mcmillin.com.

ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT

As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 35 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 75 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.

ABOUT HAMPTON BY HILTON

As the number one ranked lodging franchise for the past nine years, according to Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton, including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, serves value-conscious and quality-driven travelers at more than 2,410 properties and more than 247,000 rooms in 25 countries and territories. High-quality accommodations and amenities, such as complimentary Wi-Fi, free hot breakfast, and On The RunTM breakfast bags, contribute to Hampton by Hilton ranking as a leader in its segment. Hampton by Hilton Team Members deliver friendly, authentic, caring and thoughtful service defined as Hamptonality, with guest happiness being the number one priority, backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee®. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. For more information about Hampton by Hilton, visit www.hampton.com or newsroom.hilton.com/hampton, and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

