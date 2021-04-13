Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon celebrates One Year Anniversary in Conjunction with Earth Week by Distributing Local Plants and Herbs to Local Community

"We wanted to give something back to the community," said Joseph McQuillen, the property's General Manager. "We opened at the height of the pandemic and wanted to recognize the sacrifices that everyone has made over this past year."

In addition to the celebration of Earth Week, the hotel is also offering a Celebrate One Year with Us overnight stay package. The package includes an overnight stay, one complimentary craft beer flight, and 10% of merchandise at Bootleggers Brewing Company. Book now using this link: http://bit.ly/hamptontampa

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tampa Riverview Brandon is located at 10240 Causeway Boulevard, nearby Downtown Tampa/Historic Ybor City, Topgolf, Dave & Busters, Bass Pro Shop, Westfield Brandon Mall and Seminole Hard Rock Casino. The property features an entirely new build in Riverview that includes over 1,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, a 24/7 fitness center and an outdoor pool suitable for families.

Every Hampton by Hilton guest will enjoy the brand's signature free, hot breakfast with healthy options, On the Run™ breakfast bags and free Wi-Fi in every room. Hampton continues to lead the pack in terms of guest experience, with Hampton by Hilton Team Members committed to delivering friendly and authentic service, backed by the industry-leading 100% Hampton Guarantee™.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tampa Riverview Brandon is part of the award winning Hilton Honors®, guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands, offering its 108 million members direct access to instant benefits, including flexible payment options and exclusive member discounts, as well as digital amenities that are available through the industry leading Hilton Honors app.

To celebrate the anniversary of the hotel, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 5,000 Points from June 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021 when booking directly with Hilton.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon or call +1-813-497-4590.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 47 properties with over 5,000 rooms.

