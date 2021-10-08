Hanasan, a Korean Professional Manufacturer of Wooden Furniture for Pets is Expanding Its Business in the Global Market

Their furniture is waterproof and eco-friendly, with the humidity controlling functionality unique to solid pine wood. Each piece can be cleaned with water and provides a comfortable environment for pets.



The Cat Tower is built using eco-friendly birch and pine, and the height of steps can be adjusted according to the growth of cats. Hardwood Cat Pole, made using eco-friendly pine, ensures a safe eco-friendly environment for pets.



'LUXYPET' is 100% made in Korea through direct production, with special, custom-made pet furniture is also available.



The Korean pet wood furniture manufacturer, foresees itself taking a significant share of the global market.

Elin Kim

PR Manager

Onplus on behalf of Hanasan

+82-10-6405-2030

[email protected]

SOURCE Hanasan

