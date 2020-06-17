Hand Benefits & Trust Launches Collective Trust Tickers on Nasdaq Fund Network

HOUSTON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand Benefits & Trust (HB&T), a BPAS company, announced today it has gone live with more than 30 Collective Investment Trust (CIT) tickers and associated CUSIP numbers via the Nasdaq Fund Network. HB&T is a leading national provider of employee benefit trust services and a pioneer in CITs partnering with over 50 investment firms to create more than 240 funds and 500 CUSIPs.

Nasdaq Fund Network (NFN) expanded its coverage to include CITs, bringing increased transparency to the market. The NFN platform facilitates the collection and dissemination of critical data for investable products and generates tickers. The new CIT tickers empowers investors to find their relevant investment performance data on a variety of institutional market data platforms and financial web portals, such as Yahoo! Finance, CNBC, Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, Barron's, Refinitiv, Bloomberg and FactSet.

CITs offer a variety of advantages for retirement plan participants, sponsors, and service providers, including low expense ratios and transparent pricing, flexibility in fund holdings, transparency in fund holdings, and simplified tracking.

HB&T is a Cerullli top-rated organization for hosted trustee services. It serves as the trust company to help investment management firms create new funds or take an existing strategy to an expanded market through its transfer agency services.

"Wide adoption of CITs in not just large plans, but all plans, is vital to the success of the retirement plan industry," said David Hand, HB&T CEO. "Barriers to entry exist in smaller plans where it is key for them to have access to all retirement platforms, creative share class design, and information equal to other securities. With the latter just accomplished, HB&T continues to be a market leader in CIT distribution."

"The HB&T model was built to seamlessly integrate fund administration services, transfer agency services, and trustee services," added Barry Kublin, BPAS CEO. "The combination drives process efficiency that produces cost savings and improves quality. Less moving parts simplifies arrangements for investment professionals and their clients. When it comes to designing, delivering and operating CITs, no one has more experience than the BPAS family of trust companies, which also includes Global Trust Company and BPAS Trust Company of Puerto Rico."

