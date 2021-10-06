Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market to Reach $67.38 million, Globally by 2028: COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to our new research study on "Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type and Modality," the market is expected to grow from US$ 52.78 million in 2021 to US$ 67.38 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021–2028. Hand sanitizer dispensers are units that dispense hand sanitizers in the form of liquid, gel, or mist spray. Rising health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of government regulations regarding hand sanitization in public places are a few major factors fueling the market growth. A sudden surge in the demand for hand sanitizer dispensers has led to the entry of numerous new market players.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 52.78 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 67.38 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 3.5% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 131 No. Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 65 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Modality Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the global hand sanitizer dispensers market. The European government and regulatory bodies adopted several preventive measures, such as the promotion of good hygiene habits and usage of hand sanitizers, and the installation of sanitizer dispensers at public places. As a result, the European hand sanitizer dispenser market is likely to grow in the coming years owing to the increased government efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Moreover, hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at various public places, such as public washrooms, airports, railway stations, shopping malls, and schools, to avoid the spread of the virus and other infections. These factors are driving the growth of the hand sanitizer dispensers market in Europe.

Penetration of New Market Players and Strategic Initiatives Undertaken by Existing Players to Boost Market Growth

The growing demand for hand sanitizer dispensers has generated a huge gap between the demand and supply. Further, increasing investment in advanced sanitization facilities, coupled with rising foreign investment, and surging requirement from diverse industrial bases have driven the demand for hand sanitizers, thereby positively impacting the hand sanitizer dispensers market. To cater to the soaring demand for hand sanitizer dispensers and tap the prevailing market opportunities, several small and medium manufacturers are venturing into the market. Further, economies such as India have implemented several policies such as "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar," which shifted the focus of domestic brands to expand their product profile and come up with advanced hand sanitizer dispenser systems.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has favored the growth of the hand sanitizer dispenser industry owing to the rising focus on hand hygiene and sanitation along with the increasing installations of sanitizing stations at public places, such as offices and workspaces, hospitals, schools, malls, airports, and railway stations. Further, the demand for hand sanitizer is surging exponentially amid the pandemic. For instance, Gojo Industries Inc. expanded its production line and restructured its supply chain owing to the surge in demand for hand sanitizers during pandemic times. Purell, a hand sanitizer brand operating under Gojo Industries Inc., claimed that the consumer focus toward hand hygiene will outlast post-pandemic. Hence, with the rise in demand for hand sanitizers, the hand sanitizer dispensers market is also expected to grow during the forecast period.

Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the hand sanitizer dispensers market is bifurcated into fixed and portable. In 2020, the fixed segment accounted for a larger revenue share. The market, by modality, is bifurcated into automatic and manual. The automatic segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Umbra; Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd; SHENZHEN SVAVO INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD; Kingsway Technology; Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.; Dihour; GOJO Industries, Inc.; Essity AB; Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd; and American Specialties, Inc. are among key companies operating in the global hand sanitizer dispensers market. These companies are operating in various countries worldwide, which helps them in catering to a wider customer base. These market players are highly focused on the development of high quality and innovative product offerings to meet customer requirements.

