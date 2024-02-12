Hand Sanitizer (Gel, Foam, Liquid, Spray) Market 2020-2024: $2.12 Billion Growth Opportunity Insights, Trends, COVID-19 Developments, and Shares of Major Players

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hand Sanitizer (Gel, Foam, Liquid, Spray) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is estimated to reach US$2.12 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.96% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.



The factors such as increasing GNI per capita and rising healthcare spending globally and increasing healthcare-associated infections are expected to drive the global hand sanitizer market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by health hazards associated with chemical ingredients and increasing harmful toxicants in hand sanitizers. A few notable trends include growing awareness regarding hand hygiene, rising online sales of hand sanitizers, the rising popularity of hand sanitizers, the growing standard of product commercialization and strict regulations in hospitals regarding washing routine.

The global hand sanitizer market is segmented into gel, foam, liquid and spray hand sanitizer. The global hand sanitizer market is highly dominated by gel hand sanitizers owing to its easy to use as well as portable and convenient features.

The global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow in future due to rising health expenditure and growing awareness regard hygiene. In terms of geographical areas, North America and Europe are major contributors to the global hand sanitizer market supported by rising spread of infectious diseases and awareness regarding health and hygiene. The Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing market for hand sanitizer with huge demand for all types of hand sanitizers.

