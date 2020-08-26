NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand Sanitizer Market Global Forecast By Products (Gel, Foam, Spray, Others), Distribution Channels, End-User, Regions, Company Analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953918/?utm_source=PRN

Sanitizer is one of the primary methods used to reduce infections transmitted.

It is also known as hand antiseptic, and hand rubs act by disinfecting hand. Hand sanitizer mainly used as an optional to traditional hand washing without soap and water. Hand sanitizers are proving to be an effective strategy for containing the spread of infectious disease. Hand sanitizer usually consists of about 60 percent alcohol and other ingredients such as scent, dyes, emulsifiers, etc. It is projected that the Global Hand Sanitizer Market will reach US$ 8.26 Billion by 2026.



It is commonly used in households, hospitals, child care centres, doctor's offices, dentist's offices etc. The sanitizer efficacy depends on how much and what type of alcohol is used in the product. Using hand sanitizers has the benefits of working quickly to destroy microorganisms on palms, taking less time than hand washing. In 2020, the global hand sanitizer market has grown more rapidly due to the rapid spread of coronavirus disease.



The key growth factors of global hand sanitizer market are increasing awareness among the consumers regarding hand hygiene for the prevention of COVID-19 disease. Other factors are support and promotional campaigns from an organization such as WHO, FDA regarding hand sanitizer, changing lifestyle of people, higher disposable income, the convenience of cleansing hands without using water, increasing incidence of disease are boosting the demand for hand sanitizer. Health risks associated with the hand sanitizer due to their chemical ingredients and alcohol content may hinder the growth of the global hand sanitizer market.



The other growth factors of the global hand sanitizer market are witnessing an increased demand from healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, corporate, government, and military sectors. One of the main factors driving demand for market growth currently is the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has been designated a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, several initiatives undertaking by government bodies and NGOs worldwide, urging people to maintain hand hygiene and cleanliness by using hand sanitizers frequently.



Besides, Hand sanitizers are mainly available in the form of gel, liquid, foam, or spray. Gel sanitizer is the leading market in the global hand sanitizer market. Hypermarket/supermarket is dominating the market during the forecast period of time. Also, the household segment is increasing in the future, and, based on area, North America is currently leading the global hand sanitizer due to a rise in people's consciousness about hygiene.



The report titled "Hand Sanitizer Market Global Forecast By Products (Gel, Foam, Spray,Others), Distribution Channels (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacy Stores, Online Channels, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Hotels and Restaurants, Households/Residential, Others), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Company (Reckitt Benckiser Group, Henkel Corporation, Unilever Plc., 3M Company, L Brands, Inc.)" provides a complete analysis of global hand sanitizer market.



Products - The Report Studies the Market for the Following Products

• Gel

• Foam

• Spray

• Others



Distribution Channels – On the basis of Distribution Channels, the market is segmented into

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Pharmacy Stores

• Online Channels

• Others



End – User - The Report Studies the Market of the Following Market by End-user

• Hospitals

• Hotels and Restaurants

• Households/Residential

• Others



Regions - Global Hand Sanitizer Market

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of the World



All the Companies have been covered from 3 Viewpoints

• Overview

• Recent Initiatives

• Sales Analysis



Company Analysis

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• Henkel Corporation

• Unilever Plc.

• 3M Company

• L Brands, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953918/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

