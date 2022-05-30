Hand Sanitizer Market Size to Grow by USD 458.83 Million | By Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

The increasing launch of new products is notably driving the hand sanitizer market growth.

is notably driving the hand sanitizer market growth. The increased demand for customized products is one of the key hand sanitizer market trends that will support the market growth in the coming years.

is one of the key hand sanitizer market trends that will support the market growth in the coming years. The presence of counterfeit products will be a major challenge impeding the hand sanitizer market growth.

will be a major challenge impeding the hand sanitizer market growth. Europe will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. Therefore, the hand sanitizer market in Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

will register the among the other regions. Therefore, the hand sanitizer market in is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. European countries such as Italy , France , and Germany are facing severe challenges due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak. Hand sanitizers are used as a preventive measure to keep the user safe from the virus that might have come in contact through any formal/informal communication.

are facing severe challenges due to the Hand sanitizers are used as a preventive measure to keep the user safe from the virus that might have come in contact through any formal/informal communication. Also, the increasing number of new product launches by vendors can positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

can positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. The hand sanitizer market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the gel segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Hand Sanitizer Market

Scope of the Report

Hand Sanitizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 458.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Gel Hand Sanitizers Held the Largest Market Share

The hand sanitizer market share growth by the gel segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is witnessing new product launches by vendors to meet the rising demand from consumers.

The increasing popularity of hand sanitizers with vibrant fragrances rather than conventional fragrances is one of the trends that can influence the growth of the market positively during the forecast period.

Download our sample report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

41% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for hand sanitizer in Europe .

of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

of the market in other regions. The demand for hand sanitizers is increasing in Europe , as people are becoming health conscious and also due to the increase in the number of people affected by infectious diseases. This will facilitate the hand sanitizer market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. GOJO Industries Inc.

L Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Unilever Group

Vi-Jon Inc.

The hand sanitizer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Recent Developments

3M Co.- The company manufactures and offers 3M Avagard D instant hand antiseptic with moisturizers and 3M Avagard Handrub.

The company manufactures and offers 3M Avagard D instant hand antiseptic with moisturizers and Avagard Handrub. GOJO Industries Inc.- The company offers wide range of hand sanitizers under the brand PURELL, with different packaging forms such as dispenser refills, bottles, wall mount dispensing, packets, and canisters.

The company offers wide range of hand sanitizers under the brand PURELL, with different packaging forms such as dispenser refills, bottles, wall mount dispensing, packets, and canisters. L Brands Inc.- The company under its hand soaps and sanitizers product category offers PocketBac sanitizer, PocketBac holder, and various hand soaps.

Download Our Sample Report for more product offerings, news, and developments

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Hand Hygiene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hand hygiene market share is expected to increase to USD 3.05 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.73%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Hand Sanitizer Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hand sanitizer market share in India is expected to increase by USD 5.11 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 1%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Gel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Foam - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Spray - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Wipe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Wipe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Wipe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 27: Comparison by End user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Institutional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 36: Comparison by Distribution channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 43: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 45: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 47: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 49: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 53: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 55: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 60: Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 63: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 64: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: 3M Co. – Key news

Co. – Key news

Exhibit 66: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: 3M Co. - Segment focus

Co. - Segment focus

Exhibit 68: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 73: GOJO Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: GOJO Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: GOJO Industries Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 76: GOJO Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: L Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: L Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: L Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: L Brands Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 81: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 82: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc – Key news



Exhibit 84: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus



Exhibit 86: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 88: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 89: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 91: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: The Clorox Co. – Key news



Exhibit 93: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 95: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: The Procter & Gamble Co. – Key news



Exhibit 98: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 100: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 101: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Unilever Group – Key news



Exhibit 103: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Unilever Group - Segment focus



Exhibit 105: Vi-Jon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Vi-Jon Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 107: Vi-Jon Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 108: Vi-Jon Inc. - Key offerings

12.3 3M

125 12.4

128 12.5

130 12.6

Brands Inc 132

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 134

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. 137

The Clorox Co 139

The Procter & Gamble Co 141

Unilever Group 144

Vi-Jon Inc 146

Appendix 148

Scope of the report 149

Currency conversion rates for US$ 150

Research methodology 151

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio