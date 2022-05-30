Hand Sanitizer Market Size to Grow by USD 458.83 Million | By Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

May 30, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview
The Hand Sanitizer Market Share is expected to increase by USD 458.83 million from 2020 to 2025- according to the recent market study by Technavio.
- The increasing launch of new products is notably driving the hand sanitizer market growth.
- The increased demand for customized products is one of the key hand sanitizer market trends that will support the market growth in the coming years.
- The presence of counterfeit products will be a major challenge impeding the hand sanitizer market growth.
- Europe will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. Therefore, the hand sanitizer market in Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
- European countries such as Italy, France, and Germany are facing severe challenges due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak. Hand sanitizers are used as a preventive measure to keep the user safe from the virus that might have come in contact through any formal/informal communication.
- Also, the increasing number of new product launches by vendors can positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- The hand sanitizer market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the gel segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Scope of the Report
|
Hand Sanitizer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 1%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 458.83 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.98
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Gel Hand Sanitizers Held the Largest Market Share
- The hand sanitizer market share growth by the gel segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- The segment is witnessing new product launches by vendors to meet the rising demand from consumers.
- The increasing popularity of hand sanitizers with vibrant fragrances rather than conventional fragrances is one of the trends that can influence the growth of the market positively during the forecast period.
Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
- 41% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for hand sanitizer in Europe.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The demand for hand sanitizers is increasing in Europe, as people are becoming health conscious and also due to the increase in the number of people affected by infectious diseases. This will facilitate the hand sanitizer market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Vendor Insights-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 3M Co.
- GOJO Industries Inc.
- L Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Unilever Group
- Vi-Jon Inc.
The hand sanitizer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Recent Developments
- 3M Co.- The company manufactures and offers 3M Avagard D instant hand antiseptic with moisturizers and 3M Avagard Handrub.
- GOJO Industries Inc.- The company offers wide range of hand sanitizers under the brand PURELL, with different packaging forms such as dispenser refills, bottles, wall mount dispensing, packets, and canisters.
- L Brands Inc.- The company under its hand soaps and sanitizers product category offers PocketBac sanitizer, PocketBac holder, and various hand soaps.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Gel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Foam - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Spray - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Wipe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Wipe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Wipe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by End user
- 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Institutional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End user
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 36: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 43: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 47: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 49: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 53: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 55: Key leading countries
- 9.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 60: Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 61: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 63: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: 3M Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 68: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 73: GOJO Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: GOJO Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: GOJO Industries Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: GOJO Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: L Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: L Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: L Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: L Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 81: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 84: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus
- Exhibit 86: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 88: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 89: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: The Clorox Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: The Clorox Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: The Clorox Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 93: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 95: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: The Procter & Gamble Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 98: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 100: Unilever Group - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Unilever Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Unilever Group – Key news
- Exhibit 103: Unilever Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Unilever Group - Segment focus
- Exhibit 105: Vi-Jon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Vi-Jon Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 107: Vi-Jon Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 108: Vi-Jon Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.3 3M
125 12.4
128 12.5
130 12.6
- Brands Inc 132
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 134
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. 137
- The Clorox Co 139
- The Procter & Gamble Co 141
- Unilever Group 144
- Vi-Jon Inc 146
- Appendix 148
- Scope of the report 149
- Currency conversion rates for US$ 150
- Research methodology 151
