Hand Sanitizer Now Available & In Stock for Purchase - Produced by Lubrication Specialties, Inc.

Produced under the LSI Chemical brand, the hand sanitizer is available for purchase online at www.hotshotsecret.com , or by phone in multiple sizes: 16-ounce, 32-ounce, 64-ounce, 1-gallon, 5-gallon, as well as bulk sizes of 55-gallon and 330-gallon. The formula is 80% Alcohol by volume and is a topical, non-sterile solution that also meets the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendation.

"Recognizing Lubrication Specialties has both the means and ability to acquire raw materials to produce hand sanitizer, the decision for production was immediate," said Chris Gabrelcik, founder of LSI. "Because it has been largely unavailable since the outbreak of the Coronavirus strain Covid-19, our original thought was to produce it for the brave healthcare workers and truckers keeping supplies moving through our country. Immediately after our announcement, we heard from customers across the country requesting to purchase it to keep their employees and families safe. It is rewarding to know our company is in some small way helping to stem the spread of the virus."

LSI Brand Marketing Specialist, Eric Trimble, said, "Many businesses that have been unfortunately closed during this time are planning to re-open soon. Hand sanitizer will play a large role in that process for both customers and employees. We will continue to manufacture hand sanitizer for as long as needed and requested by the public."

For more information or to order LSI Chemical hand sanitizer, visit hotshotsecret.com or call toll free 800-341-6516.

About Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI)

LSI, located in Mt. Gilead, OH specializes in innovative product development with a focus on providing problem-specific solutions for equipment across a broad list of markets. Other company brands include Hot Shot's Secret, Frantz Filters, Fluid Recovery, GREM and Microwave Renewable Technologies. For more information about Lubrication Specialties Inc. visit lubricationspecialties.com .

PR Contact: Leslie Allen

615.429.7965

[email protected]

SOURCE Lubrication Specialties Inc.