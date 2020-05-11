Hand Sanitizers Industry to Grow from $2.7B in 2019 to $36.6B by 2026 - Growing Acceptance of Frequent Use is a New Reality in the COVID-19 Pandemic Era

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizers: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide market for hand sanitizers, at $2.7 billion in 2019, will grow to $36.6 billion by 2026.

Growing acceptance of frequent use of hand sanitizer is a new reality in the pandemic era. These products provide basic protections going forward.

The unmistakable impact of the disease in increasing the death rates worldwide is driving people to take the recommendations of health authorities in hand sanitation. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of hand sanitizers in different categories, illustrating the diversity of uses for hand sanitizers in the era of a pandemic. A complete analysis is done, looking at the growing need for hand sanitizing everywhere.

The worldwide hand sanitizer market is expected to achieve significant growth as the pandemic emergency emerges as a worldwide issue. Some hand sanitizer manufacturers have greater market power in specific markets, such as in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Vendors have seen a significant increase in demand in these specific markets during the pandemic, helping in the sale of hand sanitizers.



Hand sanitizers are a front line of defense and will be for a long time. Every health agency worldwide is urging more use of them. This trend is expected to continue for a long time, even after vaccines are available to contain the spread.



Hand sanitizers are needed to address the difficulties brought by COVID-19. Hand sanitizers are but one aspect of the ways that Boards of Health have to approach the pandemic, but the most essential aspect. Handwashing is considered fundamental. Testing is an essential aspect of the response and hand sanitation is done in the context of testing.



Testing is needed to know whether or not a person has coronavirus. To stop COVID-19, extensive testing is needed, in combination with the use of hand sanitizer, continued shelter in place, and selected quarantine response. PCR Testing for COVID-19 is one of the forces pushing for use of hand sanitizers.

We got into this pandemic because of a lack of testing. Handwashing is recognized as the way to contain the disease now that it is here. The only way out is through extensive, frequent, and long-term use of handwashing and continued testing. In the US there is a serious pandemic raging out of control in many regions. In order to deal with the pandemic in the US, we need better, and more testing, but this needs to be supplemented by the sanitation of the hands. The coronavirus situation continues to rage out of control and hand sanitizers address the issues by helping to directly control the spread of the virus.



Key Topics Covered



1. Hand Sanitizer: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Testing and COVID-19

1.2 PCR Testing for COVID-19



2. Hand Sanitizer Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Hand Sanitizer Market Driving Forces

2.2 Hand Sanitizer Market Shares

2.3 Hand Sanitizer Market Forecasts

2.4 Hand Sanitizer Market Segments

2.4.1 Hand Sanitizer Market Technologies, Foam, Gel, Wipes, Spray

2.4.2 Hand Sanitizer Target Markets

2.4.3 Hand Sanitizer Target Markets, Hospital, Home, Work, Health, Food, Hotels, Education

2.4.4 Hand Sanitizer Hospital, Home, Education, Work / Hygiene, Hotel, Food Users:

2.4.5 Hand Sanitizer Distribution: Online, Pharmacies, Grocery Stores, Cleaning Service Supplier, Hospital Supply Company

2.5 Hand Sanitizer Pricing

2.5.1 Purell Hand Sanitizer

2.5.2 3M Hand Sanitize

2.6 Hand Sanitizer Regional Market Segments

2.6.1 Unilever Brazil and Indonesia



3. Hand Sanitizer Research and Technology

3.1 Major Active Ingredients Used In Hand Sanitizers

3.2 Management of COVID-19 Infections



4. Hand Sanitizer and the Pandemic

4.1 Serological Testing for COVID-19

4.2 COVID-19 Hand Sanitizer Market Driving Forces

4.3 COVID-19 Testing

4.3.1 COVID-19 Need for Quarantine

4.3.2 Viral Load

4.4 COVID-19 and Immunity

4.5 Hand Sanitizer Antiseptic Liquid, Gel, or Foam

4.5.1 Triclocarban Or Triclosan And Alcoholic Based Hand Sanitizers

4.6 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)



5. Hand Sanitizer Company Profiles

5.1 3M

5.1.1 3M Avagard D Instant Hand Antiseptic

5.2 ABC Compounding / Certus Medical / Clarus

5.2.1 ABC Compounding / Certus Medical / Clarus

5.3 BloomsBerry

5.4 Ecolab

5.4.1 Ecolab Revenue

5.4.2 Ecolab Target Markets

5.5 Godrej Protekt

5.5.1 Godrej Launches Protekt Range of Personal Care Products

5.5.2 Godrej Protekt Revenue

5.6 Gojo Purell Bath and Body Works

5.6.1 GOJO Industries Purell Instant Hand Sanitizer

5.6.2 GOJO Target Markets

5.6.3 GOJO Revenue

5.7 ITC / Savlon

5.7.1 ITC

5.7.2 ITC Acquires Savlon from Johnson & Johnson

5.8 Labon

5.9 McKesson

5.10 Rayron

5.11 Reckitt Benckiser / Dettol

5.11.1 Reckitt Benckiser Revenue

5.11.2 Dettol Hand Sanitizer

5.11.3 Dettol Hand Sanitizer

5.11.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group Lysol

5.11.5 Lysol Healthy Habits Week

5.11.6 Reckitt Benckiser Group / Lysol MRSA

5.12 SC Johnson / BabyGanics

5.12.1 SC Johnson

5.13 Unilever Lifebuoy

5.14 Vi-Jon

5.15 Winova

5.16 Zep / AFCO

5.17 Zuci

5.18 Hand Sanitizer Companies



