Hand to Hand Coast to Coast Raising Funds for 1M Nurses during Nurse's Week

Millions of nurses walk from room to room and patient to patient constantly pumping sanitizer dispensers, at least 100 times a shift, leaving their hands irritated and raw. Most nurses are not provided personal hand sanitizers to carry with them while working throughout their day. Furthermore, at the end of their day, they often leave healthcare facilities, agencies, and their in-home patients, still without their own bottle for protection. Having their own unrationed supply of gentle disinfectant would make all of the difference for our angels of mercy.

Producing hand sanitizer in bulk is usually done by large manufacturing companies. So, what do Sopiea Mitchell, Cosmetic Chemist/Owner of 3toZEN, Marsha Harrison, Marketing Consultant, Leslie Silket, the President of Nurse's Children Foundation, and NFL's own Omar Bolden have in common? This passionate small but mighty group known as Hand to Hand Coast to Coast, launched a GoFundMe campaign that produces and delivers soothing-formulated hand sanitizers directly to nurses for free.

"We all look for ways to make a difference and we all have something to give. Each of us play a vital role in this project and we know that at the end of the day, it's about taking care of our nurses because they take care of us." Sopiea Mitchell, Hand to Hand Coast to Coast

This Nurse's Week, Hand to Hand Coast to Coast needs your donation. Our nurses need the proper equipment to fight this war. Let's honor our nurses. Every $1 donated equals 1 bottle of Nurses Care hand sanitizer that will be formulated, packaged and delivered to nurses across the U.S. With millions of nurses in need, let's get it in their hands.

To Donate and help fast-track this project delivery, go to:

gofundme.com/f/one-million-hand-sanitizers-for-our-nurses.

About Hand to Hand Coast to Coast

Hand to Hand Coast to Coast is a caring group of dedicated individuals donating their time, skills, and efforts to raise funds for raw materials to produce 1M Nurses Care hand sanitizers and distribute them to nurses throughout the nation. The team's production manager is cosmetic chemist Sopiea Mitchell, Owner of 3toZEN. The campaign's marketing project manager and consultant, Marsha Harrison is joined by graphic designer, Lori Winter of Explore Creative and radio personality Keith Koo at Silicon Valley Insider. For nurse networking and outreach the team relies on Leslie Silket, President of Nurse's Children Foundation. To round out the team is Omar Bolden, Cornerback and member of the Super Bowl 50 winning Denver Broncos. He has experienced the effects of how the coronavirus disease can devastate lives and is using his voice to raise awareness.

The team is managing their campaign through GoFundMe Hand to Hand Coast to Coast. With a goal of 1M hand sanitizers for U.S. nurses, donate to https://www.gofundme.com/f/one-million-hand-sanitizers-for-our-nurses and follow them @handtohandcoasttocoast. There are millions of nurses in need; let's get it in their hands.

Media Contact: Marsha Harrison

Tel：510-289-9358

email：[email protected]

SOURCE Hand to Hand Coast to Coast