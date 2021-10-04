Hand Tools Market Size to Grow Worth $ 2.02 bn from 2021-2025 | 38% of the market growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

The huge demand from developing economies, the growing popularity of DIY activities, and the surging construction market will offer immense growth opportunities for the hand tools market players. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Hand Tools Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Industrial



Household

Application

General-purpose



Metal Cutting



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Hand Tools Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The hand tools market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akar Auto Industries Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC, Channellock Inc., Emerson Electric Co., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., JPW Industries Inc., Kennametal Inc., Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hand tools market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth latest market research reports and top findings have aided various Fortune 500 Companies to lead with confidence!

The report also covers the following areas:

Hand Tools Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hand tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hand tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand tools market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand tools market vendors

Hand Tools Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akar Auto Industries Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC, Channellock Inc., Emerson Electric Co., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., JPW Industries Inc., Kennametal Inc., Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

