Hand Tools Market to record USD 2.02 Bn growth -- Driven by huge demand from developing economies

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Tools Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 2.02 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.65% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample Report Here
The global hand tools market is fragmented due to the presence of many leading global, regional, and local vendors. Key vendors emphasize building brand equity to differentiate themselves from the competing brands. The vendors in the market differentiate themselves based on quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation and offer products with different features. Price differentiation among the vendors is low due to high competition.
Technavio categorizes the global hand tools market as a part of the global household appliances market within the global household durables industry. The parent global household appliances market covers revenue generated by manufacturers of electric household appliances and related products. Household appliances include power and hand tools, including garden improvement tools.
The report identifies Akar Auto Industries Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC, Channellock Inc., Emerson Electric Co., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., JPW Industries Inc., Kennametal Inc., Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. as major market participants. Although the huge demand from developing economies, the growing popularity of DIY activities, and the growing construction market will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating raw material prices, increased demand for substitute products, and intense competition will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Read Our Sample Report Now
The hand tools market is segmented as below:
- End User
- Industrial
- Household
The demand for hand tools is high among industrial end-users. The growth of mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation, and automobile industries is driving the segment's growth. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- Application
- General-purpose
- Metal Cutting
- Others
The general-purpose segment had the largest share of the market in 2021. hammers, mallets, screwdrivers, wrenches, and pliers. The growing number of DIY home improvement activities across the globe is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
40% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The strong GDP growth in different countries and rising disposable incomes of consumers are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hand tools market report covers the following areas:
Hand Tools Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hand tools market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hand tools market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hand Tools Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hand tools market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hand tools market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hand tools market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand tools market vendors
|
Hand Tools Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.02 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
|
Companies profiled
|
Akar Auto Industries Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC,
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 General-purpose - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: General-purpose - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: General-purpose - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Metal cutting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Metal cutting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Metal cutting - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Household - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Akar Auto Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: Akar Auto Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Akar Auto Industries Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Akar Auto Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Apex Tool Group LLC
- Exhibit 55: Apex Tool Group LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Apex Tool Group LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Apex Tool Group LLC – Key news
- Exhibit 58: Apex Tool Group LLC - Key offerings
- 11.5 Channellock Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Channellock Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Channellock Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Channellock Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 62: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 65: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 11.7 IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.
- Exhibit 67: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Key offerings
- 11.8 JPW Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 70: JPW Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: JPW Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: JPW industries Inc – Key news
- Exhibit 73: JPW Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Kennametal Inc.
- Exhibit 74: Kennametal Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Kennametal Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Kennametal Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 77: Kennametal Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Kennametal Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Snap-on Inc.
- Exhibit 79: Snap-on Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Snap-on Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Snap-on Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 82: Snap-on Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Snap-on Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
- Exhibit 84: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Stanley Black and Docker Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 87: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
