Handbags Market in India 2021-2025 | Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution Landscape to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion of retail and online distribution landscape will offer immense growth opportunities, threats associated with counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Handbags Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Clutches And Wallets



Shoulder Bags



Satchels And Saddles



Totes

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Consumer discretionary industry

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Baggit

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hidesign

Kering SA

Lavie

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

The House of Tara

VIP Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

