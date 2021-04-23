Handbags Market In India to grow by $ 207.51 mn in 2021 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025 | Technavio
Apr 23, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the handbags market in India and it is poised to grow by $ 207.51 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Rising number of product endorsements by celebrities is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 207.51 mn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape is one of the major factors driving the market.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The expansion of retail and online distribution landscape will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this handbags market in India forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Handbags Market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Clutches And Wallets
- Shoulder Bags
- Satchels And Saddles
- Totes
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70514
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The handbags market in India report covers the following areas:
- Handbags Market in India Size
- Handbags Market in India Trends
- Handbags Market in India Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising number of product endorsements by celebrities as one of the prime reasons driving the handbags market in India growth during the next few years.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market in India growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the handbags market in India size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the handbags market in India across Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Asia, and Austria
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market in India vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Consumer discretionary industry
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Baggit
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hidesign
- Kering SA
- Lavie
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- The House of Tara
- VIP Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/report/handbags-market-in-india-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article