Handbags Market in Japan to observe USD 801.39 Mn incremental growth; 5.88% YOY growth expected in 2022 -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Handbags Market in Japan by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 801.39 billion between 2021 and 2026. Also, the market is expected to observe a YOY growth of 5.88% in 2022 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. The market structure is fragmented with the presence of several regional and global vendors that have a strong foothold across Japan.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Handbags Market in Japan 2022-2026

Technavio's report on the handbags market in Japan provides all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- and post-COVID-19 analysis, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and other important statistics. Understand the scope of the report. Download Free PDF Report Sample Here

The vendors operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative and unique offerings in terms of design, quality, and specifications to cater to the demand for handbags in Japan. Prominent vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base in the country by providing a wide variety of products. The market is expected to witness high competition globally due to the increasing product offerings by market players and the increasing number of M and As in the market. In addition, increased emphasis on inorganic growth through the acquisition of new brands, collaborations, and partnerships and a rise in the number of startups are expected to further intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable handbags is rising has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, backpacks and duffel bags replacing handbags might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies ACE Co. Ltd., Anello Direct, Coo Co. Ltd., Gabiani Design, IKETEI Co. Ltd., ISSEY MIYAKE Inc., Kanmi, Okayama Denim, Samantha Thavasa Japan Ltd., Tokyo Otaku Mode Inc., Tsuchiya Kaban Co. Ltd., UN BILLION Co. Ltd., and Yoshida Co. Ltd. as among some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Handbags Market in Japan 2022-2026: Segmentation

The handbags market in Japan is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounted for the maximum sales of handbags in Japan in 2022. The segment comprises convenience stores, department stores, airport retail stores, multi-brand stores, apparel stores, factory outlets, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and other retail outlets. Factors such as discounts and an enhanced shopping experience are encouraging consumers to buy handbags from offline retail channels.

Product

Totes



Clutches and Wallets



Shoulder Bags



Satchels and Saddles

The totes segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The increasing promotion of tote bags as laptop bags, sports bags, and travel bags by vendors is fueling the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The handbags market in Japan report covers the following areas:

Handbags Market in Japan 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market growth in Japan during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the handbags market size in Japan and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the handbags market in Japan

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market vendors in Japan

Related Reports:

Handbags Market In Japan Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 801.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.88 Key consumer countries Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACE Co. Ltd., Anello Direct, Coo Co. Ltd., Gabiani Design, IKETEI Co. Ltd., ISSEY MIYAKE Inc., Kanmi, Okayama Denim, Samantha Thavasa Japan Ltd., Tokyo Otaku Mode Inc., Tsuchiya Kaban Co. Ltd., UN BILLION Co. Ltd., and Yoshida Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Japan : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Japan : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Totes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Totes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Totes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Totes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Totes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Clutches and wallets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Clutches and wallets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Shoulder bags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Shoulder bags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Satchels and saddles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Satchels and saddles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 60: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Anello Direct

Exhibit 63: Anello Direct - Overview



Exhibit 64: Anello Direct - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Anello Direct - Key offerings

10.4 Coo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Coo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Coo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 68: Coo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Gabiani Design

Exhibit 69: Gabiani Design - Overview



Exhibit 70: Gabiani Design - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: Gabiani Design - Key offerings

10.6 ISSEY MIYAKE Inc.

Exhibit 72: ISSEY MIYAKE Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: ISSEY MIYAKE Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: ISSEY MIYAKE Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Kanmi

Exhibit 75: Kanmi - Overview



Exhibit 76: Kanmi - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: Kanmi - Key offerings

10.8 Okayama Denim

Exhibit 78: Okayama Denim - Overview



Exhibit 79: Okayama Denim - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: Okayama Denim - Key offerings

10.9 Samantha Thavasa Japan Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Samantha Thavasa Japan Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Samantha Thavasa Japan Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Samantha Thavasa Japan Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Tokyo Otaku Mode Inc.

Exhibit 84: Tokyo Otaku Mode Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Tokyo Otaku Mode Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Tokyo Otaku Mode Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Tsuchiya Kaban Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Tsuchiya Kaban Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Tsuchiya Kaban Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Tsuchiya Kaban Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Yoshida Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 90: Yoshida Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Yoshida Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Yoshida Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 93: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 94: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio