Handcrafted Acura MDX PMC Edition to Debut at AutoMobility LA

The MDX PMC Edition is powered by Acura's 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC ® V6 engine with 290 peak horsepower (SAE net) and 267 lb.-ft. peak torque (SAE net), mated to a quick-shifting and highly refined 9-speed automatic transmission and torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD ® ).

To create this line-topping PMC edition, Acura combines the premium features of the MDX Advance Package with the sporty character of the MDX A-Spec package – a unique and exclusive build in the line-up. PMC Edition-exclusive exterior design elements include: Valencia Red Pearl paint, gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels, a body color grille surround with gloss-black grille mesh, black chrome exhaust finishers; and gloss-black treatment for the roof, roof antenna, exterior mirrors, window molding, rear license plate garnish and door handles.

Inside, the MDX PMC Edition is further distinguished by black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching for the seats, doors linings and center armrest. Its thick A-Spec sport steering wheel is adorned in dimpled black leather with red stitching and metal-finished paddle shifters, complemented by a red illuminated meter and A-Spec floormats. An individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2020 MDX PMC Edition as a limited edition vehicle handcrafted at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center.

Following the hand-assembly process, each MDX PMC Edition receives the same quality control process as NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection, rough-road simulation and water leak test. To protect the paint during shipping, the PMC Edition is wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to Acura dealers via enclosed, single-car carriers.

2020 MDX PMC Edition U.S. Feature Summary

Exclusive to MDX PMC Edition

Valencia Red Pearl nano pigment paint

nano pigment paint Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque

Gloss black 20-inch split-10-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

Gloss black roof panel

Gloss black roof antenna

Gloss black exterior mirrors

Gloss black door handles

Gloss black Diamond Pentagon grille with body color grille surround

Dual 4-inch black chrome exhaust finishers

Gloss black wheel center caps (Chrome A-Mark)

Premium black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching

leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching Dippled leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching

Metal-finished paddle shifters

Red stitched door panels, center console, headrests and front center armrest

Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging

Additional Features

A-Spec exterior and interior sport appearance package

Jewel-Eye LED headlights, LED fog lights, LED puddle lights

Heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, heated steering wheel

Active Damper System

Second row captain's chairs and second row sunshades

Acura ELS Studio™ premium audio system with 10 speakers

Acura embedded Navigation System with Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto™ integration, AcuraLink ® , Color Multi-Information Display (MID) with Turn-by-Turn Guidance

and Android Auto™ integration, AcuraLink , Color Multi-Information Display (MID) with Turn-by-Turn Guidance GPS-Linked Climate Control

Power folding door mirrors with auto-dimming

Front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, blind spot information (BSI) system, rear cross traffic monitor, surround-view camera system

AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies

About Acura

Acura delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of exceptional quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.













