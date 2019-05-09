Handcrafted And Shipped Same Day, Vermont Farm Table Introduces Hunter + Gatherer Collection

"Today's anti-throw away consumer wants furniture that will last," said owner, Dustin Glasscoe, "and also expects a simple online ordering process and quick delivery. Until now, the choice has been tables that are cheaply made and readily available, waiting two or three months for something custom that in many cases is not being made domestically, or working with a small local craftsperson. We're offering a hybrid solution—the craft and quality of working with a small local shop, and the convenience of ordering from a modern, technology-forward company that ships same day."

The Hunter and Gatherer designs are available in three of Vermont Farm Table's most popular, responsibly-sourced wood species—ash, walnut and reclaimed pine—and finished with Vermont Natural Coatings poly-whey technology. Like all Vermont Farm Table furniture, the Hunter and Gatherer are made in the company's Vermont woodshop where they combine cutting-edge technology with age-old methods such as hand sanding and natural finishes."The craftsmanship is all there," said Glasscoe, "we did not sacrifice one ounce of quality for convenience, but now a customer can order on a Wednesday and have a dinner party that weekend."

The company worked with packaging design consultants and local artists to create a simple unboxing and assembly experience for customers. The only tools required are an allen wrench and a ¾" wrench, which are provided in the box. "We shipped one to my mother-in-law as a test," said Glasscoe. "She had it assembled in under 15 minutes."

The Hunter table has a trestle style wood base with exposed joinery, while the Gatherer blends the warmth of solid wood with black, powder coated metal legs. Starting at $995, the Hunter and Gatherer tables are available in two sizes, 48" and 64", seating four-six or six-eight respectively. An innovative 16" extension system can be purchased at any time, adding four seats to the table. Coordinated bench-style seating is also available. www.vermontfarmtable.com

