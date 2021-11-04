Handcrafted Next-Generation Audio System by EDGE Sound Research Creates Captivating Retail Experience

The Co-Founder of EDGE Sound Research, Ethan Castro, invented this new format of sound reproduction by learning how to compensate for his hearing loss. Working as a hard-of-hearing audio engineer in Los Angeles, Ethan touches the diaphragms of speakers to feel the frequencies allowing him to have a more intimate relationship with sound.

To share this experience with others, EDGE Sound Research joined up with J'Bez , a barbershop that just opened a new location on campus at University of California, Riverside (UCR). Since EDGE Sound Research started at UCR, both founders saw this as an opportunity to share the next evolution in sound experiences with their alma mater.

The barbershop features a handcrafted audio system by EDGE Sound Research that provides an immersive and full-bodied sound experience that captivates the interest of customers as soon as they walk into the shop.

Sharing his vision for the retail sound experience, Ethan explains,"We wanted to create a one-of-a-kind experience for them that allowed their customers to enjoy incredible high fidelity sound wherever they were in the facility, but still be able to enjoy a conversation with their talented barbers. We also wanted to give a balls-to-the-wall experiment of what is capable, so we hooked them up with the worlds most brutal custom sound bar featuring 8 balanced mode radiators (BMR) which, combined with our ResonX-powered custom couch, delivers up to 800 watts of full-range tactile and audible experience to unsuspecting clients waiting for their cut."

Sharing his thoughts on the new sound experience, Co-Founder of J'Bez, Gerson Lemus, commented, "It's one of the best features of our new shop and we love explaining it to people. The reaction we get when customers experience it for the first time is our favorite part. It's exciting knowing we have an exclusive audio system from EDGE Sound Research in our business."

EDGE Sound Research looks forward to creating more sound experiences at other retail locations while gearing up to launch public sales of their first product, ResonX.

