Handeholder Launches New Brand to Drive Greater Mobility Integration

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Handeholder Products, Inc., an industry leader in tablet and mobile payment device mobility solutions, announced today the launch of its new Linkyt™ brand specializing in solutions designed to facilitate interconnection between products.

Linkyt is positioned to be the glue that joins the various Handeholder brand solutions or third-party products together by providing connectivity between two or more items. Whether through custom made brackets, mounts, adhesive fasteners, or other joining items, Linkyt intends to develop and offer the right solution for every need.

"Linkyt allows us to access opportunities and provide product solutions to encompass many verticals that were previously unattainable with our current mPOS and tablet holding lines Hande™ and Mozee™ on their own," commented Neal Glazebrook, VP Operations & Product Development at Handeholder. "Linkyt will be the initial catalyst for expanding our partner portfolio and deepening product integration with devices we presently cater to in addition to devices we don't currently support."

The launch of the Linkyt brand comes at a time when businesses are increasingly focused on integration of utility devices within their operations to better serve productivity and ultimately drive greater profitability. Linkyt allows companies of all sizes to close transactions faster, increase onsite device use flexibility, and provide overall better customer service.

"In the future, we see Linkyt being the growth magnet to open the doors for new relationships and allow us to integrate our modular solutions into a broader business area," said Beau Keyes, VP Marketing & Business Development at Handeholder. "Businesses want their various devices to work seamlessly together, and with Linkyt, we're poised to do that now with greater efficiency and versatility."

About Handeholder Products, Inc.

Handeholder Products, Inc. is a Michigan-based company that provides modular and custom mobility and use solutions for consumers and business customers. Product brands include the Hande line of holding products, the Mozee line of mPOS holders, the Linkyt line of connectivity solutions, and Poweryt™ line of mobile power integration products. For more information visit www.handeholder.com.

