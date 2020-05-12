Handheld Diagnostic Tools Market in North America 2020 and Leading Competitor Profiles

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Demand Analysis for Handheld Diagnostic Tools in North America, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The proliferation of new car features, including advanced driver assistance systems, telematics/infotainment modules, and alternative powertrains, requires automotive repair shops to continually invest in new handheld diagnostic tools that can read the latest vehicle fault codes. Without up-to-date tools, service providers in the automotive aftermarket are at a competitive disadvantage.



The total handheld scan tools market will grow from approximately $365.0 million in 2019 to an estimated $409.2 million by 2026; however, growth rates will be higher for more advanced tools.



The research presents the current market size for two product segments:

Handheld scan tools

Multifunctional diagnostics

Unit shipment and revenue are presented where the product enters one of the tracked distribution channels, which include manufacturers, warehouse distributors, auto parts retailers, and online sellers. The study also estimates market shares for the top suppliers: Snap-on, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, Launch Tech USA, and Autel Intelligent Technologies. It also identifies the major growth opportunities and trends, including private labeling, brand licensing, direct importing, and joint ventures.



A handheld scan tool is a device that reads multiple systems and performs bi-directional controls. It performs functional tests and connects through OBD or proprietary connectors. Multifunctional diagnostics can do full-function scans as well as higher-level readings. It may come equipped with a lab scope and is Internet-capable.



This research covers handheld scan tools and multifunctional diagnostics sold by manufacturers/suppliers in the United States and Canada. The methodology includes primary research with diagnostic tool manufacturers/distributors and customer surveys with automotive mechanics, as well as secondary data sources. It includes unit shipment and revenue forecasts at the end-user level, pricing measurements, percent of dollars by distribution channel, and market share analyses. The base year is 2019. Historical data covers the 2016 to 2018 period, and the forecast extends to 2026. The vehicle scope includes passenger cars and light trucks.





Key Issues Addressed

What are the market size by units shipped and revenue? By how much will the market growth over the forecast period?

Which product segments will drive growth and offer new opportunities to suppliers?

Which distribution channels account for the most sales? How is changing customer behavior affecting the growth outlook of various distributors?

How is the pricing for handheld scan tools changing? What are the factors that influence pricing?

Which suppliers are poised for market share growth over the short term?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

2. Research Scope



3. Definitions and Segmentation

Vehicle Segmentation

Product Segmentation and Definitions

Market Definitions

4. Demand Analysis

Economic Outlook for Canada and the US

and the US Vehicles in Operation Forecast by Age

Annual Vehicle Miles Travelled Forecast

5. Total Market Forecasts and Trends

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Percent of Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

6. Handheld Scan Tools Market

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Retail Price Comparison by Brand

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

7. Multifunctional Diagnostics Market

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Retail Price Comparison by Brand

8. Competitive Analysis - Market Share

Competitive Analysis

Supplier Benchmarking

Competitor Profile - Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.

Competitor Profile - Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Competitor Profile - Launch Tech USA

Competitor Profile - Matco Tools Corporation

Competitor Profile - Mac Tools

Competitor Profile - Snap-on Incorporated

9. Market and Technology Trends

Automotive Market Trends - Impact on Diagnostic Tools

Over-the-Air Updates

Mobile Scan Apps

Telematics and Data Access

Connectivity - Prognostics and Remote Diagnostics

Electric Vehicles

Vehicle Complexity

10. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity - Private Labeling

Strategic Imperatives for Automotive Handheld Diagnostic Tool Suppliers

11. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

12. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Table of Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Launch Tech USA

Mac Tools

Matco Tools Corporation

Snap-on Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hhfvf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

